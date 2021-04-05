Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2021, 05:52:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Scouting players  (Read 87 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 794


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:27:57 PM »
Just watching the Blackpool v Gillingham game.
I would imagine its these type of games our scouting system watches, because there are a number of players here who could improve our side, and so far, to be honest, they play better football than us. Young lad called Yates has just bagged his second and 20th goal of the season. A real live wire in the box. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 848


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:42 PM »
Didnt we sign Bola and Dijksteel from lower league clubs.? And johnson I think
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 118


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:49:59 PM »
We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 794


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:19 PM »
We did, but I posted concerning attacking players to be fair.
Our days of spunking shed loads on shite attackers has to end and I am saying that for minimum outlay, the players are there to take a gamble on.
  Probably looks like Blackpool will be in the champo next season, and the way they play/are playing. Attack with fluidity, rather than our rigid approach.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 315



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:28:33 PM »
Two to break the bank for

Yates from Blackpool
Wallace from Millwall
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 