April 06, 2021, 04:21:07 PM
Author Topic: Bad crash yesterday
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 AM »
Involving horse and trap riders. Im surprised there havent been more. Theres loads around grangetown and southbank.
towz
Posts: 9 283


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 AM »
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 AM »
It could depend on the casualties, murderers, terrorists Peados could all be classed as a result  :bc:
towz
Posts: 9 283


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:50:03 AM »
Fair one like
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM »
I didnt realise one of those involved was killed souey
Red Rebel
Posts: 59


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:08:46 PM »
yuo ar ok robbo it wosnt a horse yuo fuckign gooofy cutn
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:18:43 PM »
 monkey monkey
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 618


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:09:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:36:51 AM
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos

ARE
towz
Posts: 9 283


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:46:56 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:09:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:36:51 AM
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos

ARE

Sorry Terry, Is are there any good ones, Robbso?
Boss88
Posts: 445


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:49:51 PM »
It was one of Tyers family from bowesfield lane travellers site hes the one in hospital . A
