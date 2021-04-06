Welcome,
April 06, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bad crash yesterday
Author
Topic: Bad crash yesterday
Robbso
Posts: 14 850
Bad crash yesterday
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:50 AM
Involving horse and trap riders. Im surprised there havent been more. Theres loads around grangetown and southbank.
towz
Posts: 9 283
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:51 AM
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos
Robbso
Posts: 14 850
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:38 AM
It could depend on the casualties, murderers, terrorists Peados could all be classed as a result
towz
Posts: 9 283
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:03 AM
Fair one like
Robbso
Posts: 14 850
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:05:23 PM
I didnt realise one of those involved was killed
Red Rebel
Posts: 59
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:08:46 PM
yuo ar ok robbo it wosnt a horse yuo fuckign gooofy cutn
Robbso
Posts: 14 850
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:18:43 PM
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 618
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:09:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 09:36:51 AM
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos
ARE
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 9 283
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:46:56 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:09:08 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 09:36:51 AM
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos
ARE
Sorry Terry, Is are there any good ones, Robbso?
Boss88
Posts: 445
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:49:51 PM
It was one of Tyers family from bowesfield lane travellers site hes the one in hospital . A
