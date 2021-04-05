Welcome,
April 05, 2021, 02:54:53 PM
Bad crash yesterday
Bad crash yesterday (Read 201 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 846
Bad crash yesterday
«
on:
Today
at 09:31:50 AM »
Involving horse and trap riders. Im surprised there havent been more. Theres loads around grangetown and southbank.
towz
Posts: 9 280
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:36:51 AM »
IS there any good ones? Crashes I mean, not gypos
Robbso
Posts: 14 846
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:43:38 AM »
It could depend on the casualties, murderers, terrorists Peados could all be classed as a result
towz
Posts: 9 280
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:50:03 AM »
Fair one like
Robbso
Posts: 14 846
Re: Bad crash yesterday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:05:23 PM »
I didnt realise one of those involved was killed
