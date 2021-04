King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 746





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 746Duckyfuzz Boro v Watford « on: Today at 07:59:18 AM »



Tough one today. Watford have won their last 5 games and we have only managed to win 2 out of the last 5!!

Watford can close the gap to Norwich who have only managed a draw in their last couple of games.



Canít see anything other than an away win today.

Boro 1 Watford 3









Early kickoff . 12.30.Tough one today. Watford have won their last 5 games and we have only managed to win 2 out of the last 5!!Watford can close the gap to Norwich who have only managed a draw in their last couple of games.Canít see anything other than an away win today.Boro 1 Watford 3 Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 400







Posts: 4 400 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:50 AM » Nice job!



Everything points to Watford giving us a hiding but I've had a vision of Kebano hitting the side netting with a free kick to equalise. 1-1 Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 848





Posts: 14 848 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:34 AM » We seem to play better against the top sides so Iíll go for a 3-0 defeat. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 848





Posts: 14 848 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:18 AM » I pick 6 nowt every week, that works well Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 864





Posts: 864 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:09:05 AM » 0-2 Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 357





Posts: 1 357 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:36:45 AM » Does anyone even care anymorwe this season, ive lost all interest, nothing to play for, everygame a dead rubber for us to the end of the season. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 684





Posts: 2 684 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:14 PM »



1-2 without Watford breaking sweat Season is over for supporters and players by the looks of it!1-2 without Watford breaking sweat Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 357





Posts: 1 357 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:41:31 PM » Dull line up and a dull start Logged

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:48:07 PM »

FUCK OFF







couldnt give a flying fuck anymore. Gutless, overpaid wankers who are dreaming of the Dubai beaches already.FUCK OFF Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 656







Posts: 9 656 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:49:17 PM » Canít see too many chances given the line up



0 3 beckons



Lumped on a Watford win, sadly Logged

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 992





Posts: 992 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:04:38 PM » Any links to watch it on me tablet,laid in me cot,buckled.



If a go downstairs an put telly on I might not make it back up again. :beer:x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 992





Posts: 992 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:19:09 PM » What is it then,don't make me go downstairs or I'll just keep going till I get to the shops.... ⚽ Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 789





Posts: 1 789 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:35:36 PM » Fucking dire, great advert for why you should buy a season ticket Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 848





Posts: 14 848 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:37:07 PM » Whatís on the bench thatís better he might shot Fletcher on early. Bloody hell that was poor. Bolaís clearanceWhatís on the bench thatís betterhe might shot Fletcher on early. Logged

John Theone

Online



Posts: 315







Posts: 315 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #23 on: Today at 03:48:30 PM » Decent point



Chalobah would have been off in the PL for that tackle on Morsey who is now out for the season



Also in PL goal would have been ruled out for handball



Spence is a dozy cunt though - probably most dull player since Traore



All is not lost you fucking whingers







Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 9 281





Posts: 9 281 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #24 on: Today at 04:20:16 PM » Meaningless point but good result against Watford. UTFB Logged