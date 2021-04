King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 746





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 746Duckyfuzz Boro v Watford « on: Today at 07:59:18 AM »



Tough one today. Watford have won their last 5 games and we have only managed to win 2 out of the last 5!!

Watford can close the gap to Norwich who have only managed a draw in their last couple of games.



Canít see anything other than an away win today.

Boro 1 Watford 3









Early kickoff . 12.30.Tough one today. Watford have won their last 5 games and we have only managed to win 2 out of the last 5!!Watford can close the gap to Norwich who have only managed a draw in their last couple of games.Canít see anything other than an away win today.Boro 1 Watford 3 Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 400







Posts: 4 400 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:23:50 AM » Nice job!



Everything points to Watford giving us a hiding but I've had a vision of Kebano hitting the side netting with a free kick to equalise. 1-1 Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 846





Posts: 14 846 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:34 AM » We seem to play better against the top sides so Iíll go for a 3-0 defeat. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 846





Posts: 14 846 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:18 AM » I pick 6 nowt every week, that works well Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 864





Posts: 864 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:09:05 AM » 0-2 Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 357





Posts: 1 357 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:36:45 AM » Does anyone even care anymorwe this season, ive lost all interest, nothing to play for, everygame a dead rubber for us to the end of the season. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 684





Posts: 2 684 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:14 PM »



1-2 without Watford breaking sweat Season is over for supporters and players by the looks of it!1-2 without Watford breaking sweat Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 357





Posts: 1 357 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:41:31 PM » Dull line up and a dull start Logged

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:48:07 PM »

FUCK OFF







couldnt give a flying fuck anymore. Gutless, overpaid wankers who are dreaming of the Dubai beaches already.FUCK OFF Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 656







Posts: 9 656 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:49:17 PM » Canít see too many chances given the line up



0 3 beckons



Lumped on a Watford win, sadly Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:04:38 PM » Any links to watch it on me tablet,laid in me cot,buckled.



If a go downstairs an put telly on I might not make it back up again. :beer:x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 991





Posts: 991 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:19:09 PM » What is it then,don't make me go downstairs or I'll just keep going till I get to the shops.... ⚽ Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 789





Posts: 1 789 Re: Boro v Watford « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:35:36 PM » Fucking dire, great advert for why you should buy a season ticket Logged