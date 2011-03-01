MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 401 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:28:54 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:44:55 PM Here is another thought for you. All nursery schools remained open at ALL times. How did those teachers survive? Probably because they are not in the Public Sector.



That is completely untrue. Nurseries shut down in the first lockdown. In the 2nd lockdown they shut again in scotland and Wales but boris said they should stay open in england. That is completely untrue. Nurseries shut down in the first lockdown. In the 2nd lockdown they shut again in scotland and Wales but boris said they should stay open in england. Logged

The nursery my sister uses in Leeds was shut throughout lockdown

Posts: 145 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:19:09 PM » My daughter is a teacher and is somewhat left of Stalin but she never missed a teaching day throughout the pandemic. Regardless of her politics the children always come first as is the case with very many teachers.

We taught her to read and write before and during primary education. Logged

"Teacher's Union" - A group of people who don't want to teach.

Parents don't have to be feckless to not be any good at teaching, or maybe they would all be teachers. Some people just cannot teach, at all ends of the social scale. Teachers are entitled to protect themselves, without failing children. Unions are entitled to represent their members how they see fit. Doesn't make it right or wrong. Doesn't mean that anecdotal evidence presented here from "mates" means that some teachers didn't take the piss, and it doesn't mean they all did.



As for the comments on Scandinavia; Norway had their schools open earlier and longer than the UK, with similar class sizes. The teachers also seemed more active, based on my own experience, during the first lockdown in the UK (and only lockdown) here.



In short; Bill is talking out of his arse, and so is Matty There is more than enough evidence out there that certain children were failed by many different institutions. It's not all unions, teachers, or parents. There was no blanket approach/solution that would work for all. My kids in the UK go to an "outstanding" school, and there was still minimal actual teaching at times, especially during the first lockdown. Those people with kids in private school has a lot better experience of teaching during lockdowns that those in state schools, again, based on people I know.Parents don't have to be feckless to not be any good at teaching, or maybe they would all be teachers. Some people just cannot teach, at all ends of the social scale. Teachers are entitled to protect themselves, without failing children. Unions are entitled to represent their members how they see fit. Doesn't make it right or wrong. Doesn't mean that anecdotal evidence presented here from "mates" means that some teachers didn't take the piss, and it doesn't mean they all did.As for the comments on Scandinavia; Norway had their schools open earlier and longer than the UK, with similar class sizes. The teachers also seemed more active, based on my own experience, during the first lockdown in the UK (and only lockdown) here.In short; Bill is talking out of his arse, and so is Matty Logged

Posts: 4 987 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #59 on: Today at 12:42:58 PM » Teacher Union leaders are usually failed teachers ,and couldnt get out of the classroom quick enough. Nice fat salaries, and gold plated pensions, as well as a vehicle for their lefty proclivities. The last thing they care about is the education of children.

The point made by Calamity about private schools is correct. Much better provision of schooling than most state schools. Not surprising though as private school staff do not get the benefits of being in the public sector. I would recommend any parent, if they can,to send their children to a private school. Logged

Surely its no surprise that Private schools, awash with money, facilities and well off kids do better than state schools. Most private schools pay their teachers more and offer at least the same benefits as their state equivalents so I'm not sure what benefits you are referring to. Surely its no surprise that Private schools, awash with money, facilities and well off kids do better than state schools. Most private schools pay their teachers more and offer at least the same benefits as their state equivalents so I'm not sure what benefits you are referring to. Logged



Posts: 4 987 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #62 on: Today at 01:29:21 PM » Private school staff have to get more attainment from their pupils. They really push their pupils. OK,you would expect a higher level of attainment anyway, as parents of private school pupils expect much higher attainment levels, and they come from a more middle class environment. Having said that however ,I think state schools could learn a great deal from the private sector. I suppose its a little bit like the old grammar school set up where bright working class kids with aspirational parents achieved one hell of a lot more than the substandard secondary modern schools. Logged

re: private schools. This is the holy grail for teachers who want to teach as the focus is on high attainment and meeting one's potential. Kids are well behaved and lessons are structured. There is also more accountability given that parents shell out £3-4k per term.



State schools there is more emphasis on overcoming special educational needs that our society is throwing at schools, including kids that cannot speak english, emotionally fucked, illiterate, etc. The strategy is to mix higher ability with lower ability so that the latter can benefit from the former - so in effect targeting the mid range and average attainment levels. Schools would never admit this but individual teachers will, off the record. Some might argue that is a good socialist model and probably explains why hypocritical parents who spout lefty shite with money in their pockets prefer to send their kids to private schools (ref Socea or Adi Dem) so they can mix with capitalists. I would personally overhaul the state education system and focus on genuine attainment and place those with special needs or low ability in separate establishments. Money minded schools like the SEN kids as they get extra funding from central government. re: private schools. This is the holy grail for teachers who want to teach as the focus is on high attainment and meeting one's potential. Kids are well behaved and lessons are structured. There is also more accountability given that parents shell out £3-4k per term.State schools there is more emphasis on overcoming special educational needs that our society is throwing at schools, including kids that cannot speak english, emotionally fucked, illiterate, etc. The strategy is to mix higher ability with lower ability so that the latter can benefit from the former - so in effect targeting the mid range and average attainment levels. Schools would never admit this but individual teachers will, off the record. Some might argue that is a good socialist model and probably explains why hypocritical parents who spout lefty shite with money in their pockets prefer to send their kids to private schools (ref Socea or Adi Dem) so they can mix with capitalists. I would personally overhaul the state education system and focus on genuine attainment and place those with special needs or low ability in separate establishments. Money minded schools like the SEN kids as they get extra funding from central government. Logged

Posts: 9 663 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #65 on: Today at 03:10:43 PM » One way of reforming is to allow parents to opt out of state education and use the funding their kid from central government - DfE - (£4k per year) to attend a privately run establishment, if they so wish and provided school can help them and can pass entrance exams. It would never happen because state schools love money, elitism is rife (and a far bigger problem in this country than the r word) and private schools would be overrun.



As usual the working classes are treated like shite. « Last Edit: Today at 03:12:15 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged

They'd just spend the 4K on beer and fags and a new tele that the kids could learn from



They'd just spend the 4K on beer and fags and a new tele that the kids could learn from Logged