calamity
There is more than enough evidence out there that certain children were failed by many different institutions. It's not all unions, teachers, or parents. There was no blanket approach/solution that would work for all. My kids in the UK go to an "outstanding" school, and there was still minimal actual teaching at times, especially during the first lockdown. Those people with kids in private school has a lot better experience of teaching during lockdowns that those in state schools, again, based on people I know.
Parents don't have to be feckless to not be any good at teaching, or maybe they would all be teachers. Some people just cannot teach, at all ends of the social scale. Teachers are entitled to protect themselves, without failing children. Unions are entitled to represent their members how they see fit. Doesn't make it right or wrong. Doesn't mean that anecdotal evidence presented here from "mates" means that some teachers didn't take the piss, and it doesn't mean they all did.
As for the comments on Scandinavia; Norway had their schools open earlier and longer than the UK, with similar class sizes. The teachers also seemed more active, based on my own experience, during the first lockdown in the UK (and only lockdown) here.
In short; Bill is talking out of his arse, and so is Matty
Wee_Willie
re: private schools. This is the holy grail for teachers who want to teach as the focus is on high attainment and meeting one's potential. Kids are well behaved and lessons are structured. There is also more accountability given that parents shell out £3-4k per term.
State schools there is more emphasis on overcoming special educational needs that our society is throwing at schools, including kids that cannot speak english, emotionally fucked, illiterate, etc. The strategy is to mix higher ability with lower ability so that the latter can benefit from the former - so in effect targeting the mid range and average attainment levels. Schools would never admit this but individual teachers will, off the record. Some might argue that is a good socialist model and probably explains why hypocritical parents who spout lefty shite with money in their pockets prefer to send their kids to private schools (ref Socea or Adi Dem) so they can mix with capitalists. I would personally overhaul the state education system and focus on genuine attainment and place those with special needs or low ability in separate establishments. Money minded schools like the SEN kids as they get extra funding from central government.
