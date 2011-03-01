MF(c) DOOM

Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:44:55 PM Here is another thought for you. All nursery schools remained open at ALL times. How did those teachers survive? Probably because they are not in the Public Sector.



That is completely untrue. Nurseries shut down in the first lockdown. In the 2nd lockdown they shut again in scotland and Wales but boris said they should stay open in england.

The nursery my sister uses in Leeds was shut throughout lockdown

My daughter is a teacher and is somewhat left of Stalin but she never missed a teaching day throughout the pandemic. Regardless of her politics the children always come first as is the case with very many teachers.

We taught her to read and write before and during primary education.

"Teacher's Union" - A group of people who don't want to teach.

Parents don't have to be feckless to not be any good at teaching, or maybe they would all be teachers. Some people just cannot teach, at all ends of the social scale. Teachers are entitled to protect themselves, without failing children. Unions are entitled to represent their members how they see fit. Doesn't make it right or wrong. Doesn't mean that anecdotal evidence presented here from "mates" means that some teachers didn't take the piss, and it doesn't mean they all did.



As for the comments on Scandinavia; Norway had their schools open earlier and longer than the UK, with similar class sizes. The teachers also seemed more active, based on my own experience, during the first lockdown in the UK (and only lockdown) here.



In short; Bill is talking out of his arse, and so is Matty

Teacher Union leaders are usually failed teachers ,and couldnt get out of the classroom quick enough. Nice fat salaries, and gold plated pensions, as well as a vehicle for their lefty proclivities. The last thing they care about is the education of children.

The point made by Calamity about private schools is correct. Much better provision of schooling than most state schools. Not surprising though as private school staff do not get the benefits of being in the public sector. I would recommend any parent, if they can,to send their children to a private school.

Surely its no surprise that Private schools, awash with money, facilities and well off kids do better than state schools. Most private schools pay their teachers more and offer at least the same benefits as their state equivalents so I'm not sure what benefits you are referring to.

