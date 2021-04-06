calamity

Reply #57 on: Today at 11:23:18 AM



Parents don't have to be feckless to not be any good at teaching, or maybe they would all be teachers. Some people just cannot teach, at all ends of the social scale. Teachers are entitled to protect themselves, without failing children. Unions are entitled to represent their members how they see fit. Doesn't make it right or wrong. Doesn't mean that anecdotal evidence presented here from "mates" means that some teachers didn't take the piss, and it doesn't mean they all did.



As for the comments on Scandinavia; Norway had their schools open earlier and longer than the UK, with similar class sizes. The teachers also seemed more active, based on my own experience, during the first lockdown in the UK (and only lockdown) here.



