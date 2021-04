Bill Buxton

Thank You Teaching Unions « on: Yesterday at 05:33:45 PM » 200,000 primary school leavers denied basic literacy skills because the precious teachers had to stay at home on full pay. They have irreparably damaged those children's life chances. I hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves. I very much doubt it. We are talking about your children and grandchildren.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:51 PM » Why donít these 200,000 kids you have read about have basic literacy skills? Got a link?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?





Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:11:36 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:04:51 PM Why donít these 200,000 kids you have read about have basic literacy skills? Got a link?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?







These children have lost almost one year of education. The work set the pupils at home has been patchy at best, and non existent at worst. Believe it or not you numpty, there is no substitute for proper classroom teaching. Zoom " school" is not good enough. If you can't see how disastrous this had been for these children, then you must live in a parallel universe to most people.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:20:19 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:14:47 PM

Which part of worldwide pandemic do you not understand

Which part of worldwide pandemic do you not understand

I understand the part where the Teaching Unions for political motives played up the risk to teachers. A risk that was almost non existent. I understand that pupils in many countries, Sweden for one never missed a day of schooling. I understand that the Covid Pandemic was a god send to many of our lazy ,unionised,lefty teachers. I understand that supermarket workersto name but one group kept on working during the whole of the pandemic. People on furlough didn't get 100% of their wages like the poor stressed out teachers.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:20:33 PM » Excellent, how were these kids supposed to get to their classroom? Schools were closed to all but children of key workers who had to stock shelves, serve customers, police the streets put fires out and save lives.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:20:49 PM » If a child is leaving primary school without basic literacy skills, it is because their parents havenít bothered to teach them the work set by their teachers. Weíre not talking quantum physics here... itís how to read and write.





Feckless, lazy parents = illiterate children





Feckless, lazy parents = illiterate children

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:24:44 PM »



Well done Sweden The countryís public health authorities made the decision to keep schools open at the start of the outbreak and they stuck by this even when the death rate was ten times higher than in Swedenís Nordic neighbours.Well done Sweden

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:31:24 PM » My mate is a headteacher at a primary in South Yorkshire. They had about 30-40 kids in every day during lockdown. He was in every day, along with 2 out of the 6 teachers on a rotation.



Work was set for every child, every day. Partly zoom teaching and partly home schooling. Work was to be submitted every day for marking and correcting by their teacher.



Not a single household submitted every piece of work. (He said the majority did a lot of it, but some missed a few bits. Quite a lot submitted nothing more than the odd bit each week)







Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:50:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:44:52 PM I for one will never forgive them.







Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:51:43 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:33:45 PM 200,000 primary school leavers denied basic literacy skills because the precious teachers had to stay at home on full pay. They have irreparably damaged those children's life chances. I hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves. I very much doubt it. We are talking about your children and grandchildren.





Absolute nonsense.





Absolute nonsense.



My daughter,like thousands of other children, missed months of schooling in the last year. But with help from the teaching staff with things like virtual lessons and homework packs coupled with extra effort from me and mrs king we made sure she didnít fall behind.

It has been tough at times because we have had a business to run at the same time but it needed doing. We could have quite easily sent her to school as we are both classed as key workers but we made the decision that we were going to make it work.

Parents are as responsible for their childs education as the teachers.

My daughters school have been fantastic throughout all this and I imagine most other schools and teachers have been the same.



Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:56:20 PM » There was no good reason why primary schools had to close. Perhaps we should close the schools permanently as Zoom did such a good job.

Posts: 9 654 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:04:41 PM » Nothing to do with teachers.



Parents in state schools generally donít give a fuck. Neglect in Middlesbrough is one of the highest in the country. Single mothers more interested in drugs, drink and cock, not all but too many, than nurturing their kids. Problem is that kids are bringing up kids. My close friend is a safeguarding lead. Logged

Posts: 16 574 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:34:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:44:52 PM I for one will never forgive them.



My daughter will be so sad to hear that. She has just been round for a cupper. She is head of department and controls many staff as well as teaching.There is no-one who has ever been on the board, now or in the past, who works longer hours than her. She has serious asthma and was/is exposed to hundreds of people every day.



Thanks for your support for our frontline workers.



Posts: 45 111 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:38:12 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:04:41 PM Nothing to do with teachers.



Parents in state schools generally donít give a fuck. Neglect in Middlesbrough is one of the highest in the country. Single mothers more interested in drugs, drink and cock, not all but too many, than nurturing their kids. Problem is that kids are bringing up kids. My close friend is a safeguarding lead.





Posts: 9 654 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:38:12 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:04:41 PM Nothing to do with teachers.



Parents in state schools generally donít give a fuck. Neglect in Middlesbrough is one of the highest in the country. Single mothers more interested in drugs, drink and cock, not all but too many, than nurturing their kids. Problem is that kids are bringing up kids. My close friend is a safeguarding lead.





I am sure we can agree on a lot of things



The other problem is that if kids leave primary school underdeveloped educationally it is unlikely for them to catch up in secondary school. Too many kids are being neglected in working class areas I am sure we can agree on a lot of thingsThe other problem is that if kids leave primary school underdeveloped educationally it is unlikely for them to catch up in secondary school. Too many kids are being neglected in working class areas Logged

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM » Whose fault is it that 200000 children are leaving primary school this year without the necessary literacy skills? The teaching unions used COVID as a weapon against the government. Some teachers may well have worked right through the pandemic, but the vast majority did not. They stayed at home on full pay. Those children that did go to school did not receive the education they should have. Most of the rather flimsy work set for home learning was never assessed. For many children school was a safe place,a sort of sanctuary from sometimes awful home circumstances. Itís not the childrenís fault if parents are failing to look after them properly or donít value education.

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School.

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School. Logged

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 PM » Please find it in your heart to forgive them.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #32 on: Today at 07:43:04 AM » Which primary schools closed? Al the ones i know remained open teaching essential workers kids, although parents really stretched that definition. So the teachers had to teach those kids in school and then parallely run remote lessons. Primary school teachers did a great job, home learning made me realise how tough it was being a teacher!

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #33 on: Today at 08:12:14 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM Whose fault is it that 200000 children are leaving primary school this year without the necessary literacy skills? The teaching unions used COVID as a weapon against the government. Some teachers may well have worked right through the pandemic, but the vast majority did not. They stayed at home on full pay. Those children that did go to school did not receive the education they should have. Most of the rather flimsy work set for home learning was never assessed. For many children school was a safe place,a sort of sanctuary from sometimes awful home circumstances. Itís not the childrenís fault if parents are failing to look after them properly or donít value education.

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School.

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School.



True to say that most schools were not equipped for remote learning and most teachers were/are not IT literate enough to make lessons engaging. In schools where catchment area includes Pupil Premium lots of kids did not have access to wifi or have a laptop. Lots of kids have mobiles/smart phones but that does not allow certain taks to be done easily. Problem with schools as I see it and the state education systemi per se is that there's too much red tape and box ticking. Too much time is spent turd polishing kids who are damaged (ie totally spoilt, cannot behave so basically lost causes) so need tougher/sterner/specialist treatment in separate schools away from kids who want to learn. More emphasis should be placed on teaching and less on being a social worker.



All schools were open is my understanding for essential workers' kids and vulnerable ones. But these kids were grouped in classes of 30 and teachers used a rota to supervise them. Work was basically to read and do remote learning. Most teachers were off in the 1st lockdown and found the time to day some moonlighting. In the most recent one they had to follow a time table for remote learning but most lessons were uninspiring or kids did not engage or complete taks. True to say that most schools were not equipped for remote learning and most teachers were/are not IT literate enough to make lessons engaging. In schools where catchment area includes Pupil Premium lots of kids did not have access to wifi or have a laptop. Lots of kids have mobiles/smart phones but that does not allow certain taks to be done easily. Problem with schools as I see it and the state education systemi per se is that there's too much red tape and box ticking. Too much time is spent turd polishing kids who are damaged (ie totally spoilt, cannot behave so basically lost causes) so need tougher/sterner/specialist treatment in separate schools away from kids who want to learn. More emphasis should be placed on teaching and less on being a social worker.All schools were open is my understanding for essential workers' kids and vulnerable ones. But these kids were grouped in classes of 30 and teachers used a rota to supervise them. Work was basically to read and do remote learning. Most teachers were off in the 1st lockdown and found the time to day some moonlighting. In the most recent one they had to follow a time table for remote learning but most lessons were uninspiring or kids did not engage or complete taks. Logged

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #34 on: Today at 08:39:19 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM Whose fault is it that 200000 children are leaving primary school this year without the necessary literacy skills? The teaching unions used COVID as a weapon against the government. Some teachers may well have worked right through the pandemic, but the vast majority did not. They stayed at home on full pay. Those children that did go to school did not receive the education they should have. Most of the rather flimsy work set for home learning was never assessed. For many children school was a safe place,a sort of sanctuary from sometimes awful home circumstances. Itís not the childrenís fault if parents are failing to look after them properly or donít value education.

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School.

Which schools were closed??

All in all, because schools were closed to the vast majority of pupils ,the children are the ones who pay the price. There was never any need for schools to close. The teaching unions couldnít wait to get the schools closed. The same unions incidentally,that still remain silent about the disgraceful treatment of one of their members at Bartley Grammar School.







Which schools were closed?? Which schools were closed?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #35 on: Today at 10:56:53 AM » Effectively closed to the vast majority of pupils. Some key workers children did att3nd but they were in mixed groups and didnít get the national curriculum.