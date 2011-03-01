|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
King of the North
|
200,000 primary school leavers denied basic literacy skills because the precious teachers had to stay at home on full pay. They have irreparably damaged those children's life chances. I hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves. I very much doubt it. We are talking about your children and grandchildren.
Absolute nonsense.
My daughter,like thousands of other children, missed months of schooling in the last year. But with help from the teaching staff with things like virtual lessons and homework packs coupled with extra effort from me and mrs king we made sure she didnt fall behind.
It has been tough at times because we have had a business to run at the same time but it needed doing. We could have quite easily sent her to school as we are both classed as key workers but we made the decision that we were going to make it work.
Parents are as responsible for their childs education as the teachers.
My daughters school have been fantastic throughout all this and I imagine most other schools and teachers have been the same.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|