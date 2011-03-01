Bill Buxton

Thank You Teaching Unions « on: Today at 05:33:45 PM » 200,000 primary school leavers denied basic literacy skills because the precious teachers had to stay at home on full pay. They have irreparably damaged those children's life chances. I hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves. I very much doubt it. We are talking about your children and grandchildren.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:51 PM » Why dont these 200,000 kids you have read about have basic literacy skills? Got a link?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?





Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:11:36 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:04:51 PM Why dont these 200,000 kids you have read about have basic literacy skills? Got a link?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?





Were their parents too feckless to teach the work set to them by their teachers?







These children have lost almost one year of education. The work set the pupils at home has been patchy at best, and non existent at worst. Believe it or not you numpty, there is no substitute for proper classroom teaching. Zoom " school" is not good enough. If you can't see how disastrous this had been for these children, then you must live in a parallel universe to most people.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:20:19 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:14:47 PM

Which part of worldwide pandemic do you not understand

Which part of worldwide pandemic do you not understand

I understand the part where the Teaching Unions for political motives played up the risk to teachers. A risk that was almost non existent. I understand that pupils in many countries, Sweden for one never missed a day of schooling. I understand that the Covid Pandemic was a god send to many of our lazy ,unionised,lefty teachers. I understand that supermarket workersto name but one group kept on working during the whole of the pandemic. People on furlough didn't get 100% of their wages like the poor stressed out teachers. I understand the part where the Teaching Unions for political motives played up the risk to teachers. A risk that was almost non existent. I understand that pupils in many countries, Sweden for one never missed a day of schooling. I understand that the Covid Pandemic was a god send to many of our lazy ,unionised,lefty teachers. I understand that supermarket workersto name but one group kept on working during the whole of the pandemic. People on furlough didn't get 100% of their wages like the poor stressed out teachers. Logged

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:20:33 PM » Excellent, how were these kids supposed to get to their classroom? Schools were closed to all but children of key workers who had to stock shelves, serve customers, police the streets put fires out and save lives.

Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:20:49 PM » If a child is leaving primary school without basic literacy skills, it is because their parents havent bothered to teach them the work set by their teachers. Were not talking quantum physics here... its how to read and write.





Feckless, lazy parents = illiterate children





Feckless, lazy parents = illiterate children

Posts: 14 827 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:24:44 PM »



Well done Sweden The countrys public health authorities made the decision to keep schools open at the start of the outbreak and they stuck by this even when the death rate was ten times higher than in Swedens Nordic neighbours.Well done Sweden Logged

Posts: 45 108 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:31:24 PM » My mate is a headteacher at a primary in South Yorkshire. They had about 30-40 kids in every day during lockdown. He was in every day, along with 2 out of the 6 teachers on a rotation.



Work was set for every child, every day. Partly zoom teaching and partly home schooling. Work was to be submitted every day for marking and correcting by their teacher.



Not a single household submitted every piece of work. (He said the majority did a lot of it, but some missed a few bits. Quite a lot submitted nothing more than the odd bit each week)







Posts: 45 108 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:50:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:44:52 PM I for one will never forgive them.







Posts: 1 737Duckyfuzz Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:51:43 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:33:45 PM 200,000 primary school leavers denied basic literacy skills because the precious teachers had to stay at home on full pay. They have irreparably damaged those children's life chances. I hope they are suitably ashamed of themselves. I very much doubt it. We are talking about your children and grandchildren.





Absolute nonsense.



My daughter,like thousands of other children, missed months of schooling in the last year. But with help from the teaching staff with things like virtual lessons and homework packs coupled with extra effort from me and mrs king we made sure she didnt fall behind.

It has been tough at times because we have had a business to run at the same time but it needed doing. We could have quite easily sent her to school as we are both classed as key workers but we made the decision that we were going to make it work.

Parents are as responsible for their childs education as the teachers.

My daughters school have been fantastic throughout all this and I imagine most other schools and teachers have been the same.



Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:56:20 PM » There was no good reason why primary schools had to close. Perhaps we should close the schools permanently as Zoom did such a good job.

Posts: 9 651 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:04:41 PM » Nothing to do with teachers.



Parents in state schools generally dont give a fuck. Neglect in Middlesbrough is one of the highest in the country. Single mothers more interested in drugs, drink and cock, not all but too many, than nurturing their kids. Problem is that kids are bringing up kids. My close friend is a safeguarding lead. Logged

Posts: 16 574 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:34:01 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:44:52 PM I for one will never forgive them.



My daughter will be so sad to hear that. She has just been round for a cupper. She is head of department and controls many staff as well as teaching.There is no-one who has ever been on the board, now or in the past, who works longer hours than her. She has serious asthma and was/is exposed to hundreds of people every day.



Thanks for your support for our frontline workers.



Posts: 45 108 Re: Thank You Teaching Unions « Reply #28 on: Today at 07:38:12 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:04:41 PM Nothing to do with teachers.



Parents in state schools generally dont give a fuck. Neglect in Middlesbrough is one of the highest in the country. Single mothers more interested in drugs, drink and cock, not all but too many, than nurturing their kids. Problem is that kids are bringing up kids. My close friend is a safeguarding lead.





