April 06, 2021, 11:50:47 AM
Author Topic: Is this place dead now?  (Read 572 times)
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 846


« on: April 04, 2021, 01:54:46 PM »
If so, who killed it off?
« Last Edit: April 04, 2021, 01:59:37 PM by SmogOnTour » Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2021, 01:58:26 PM »
Thatll be me
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 125


« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2021, 02:03:42 PM »
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Posts: 316



« Reply #3 on: April 04, 2021, 02:05:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:

Tomorrow then?

 :pd:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 125


« Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 02:08:44 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 02:05:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:

Tomorrow then?

 :pd:

 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #5 on: April 04, 2021, 02:08:49 PM »
Everyone died after getting their jab klins
Logged
towz
Posts: 9 283


« Reply #6 on: April 04, 2021, 02:43:36 PM »
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 582


« Reply #7 on: April 04, 2021, 11:42:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on April 04, 2021, 01:58:26 PM
Thatll be me
NEVER A TRUE WORD SPOKEN IN JEST  :like:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:12:47 AM »
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these  lost every so often doesnt liven this place up much.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 400



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:24:59 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:12:47 AM
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these  lost every so often doesnt liven this place up much.


Another thread ruined
Logged
Red Rebel
Posts: 59


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:12:47 AM
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these  lost every so often doesnt liven this place up much.



waht a fukcign bukk tooth cunt yuo ar  :wanker:


Me owld fruit.

 :ponce:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 850


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 AM »
Aw thanks, it would mean so much more if you used your proper username instead of this troll one.
 :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 618


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:47:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on April 04, 2021, 02:43:36 PM
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?

How did that work out?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 9 283


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:35 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:33 AM
Quote from: towz on April 04, 2021, 02:43:36 PM
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?

How did that work out?


Shite by the looks of it
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 331


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:16:57 AM »
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,
Logged
just like that
John Theone
Posts: 316



« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:47:17 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 11:16:57 AM
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,

Who knows?

Longer than you though corbykitten
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 125


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:48:12 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 11:16:57 AM
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,


As Kenna would say... you little scamp  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
