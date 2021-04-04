Welcome,
April 06, 2021, 11:50:47 AM
Is this place dead now?
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 846
Is this place dead now?
If so, who killed it off?
Robbso
Posts: 14 850
Re: Is this place dead now?
Thatll be me
El Capitan
Posts: 45 125
Re: Is this place dead now?
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
John Theone
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
Tomorrow then?
El Capitan
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 02:05:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
Tomorrow then?
Robbso
Re: Is this place dead now?
Everyone died after getting their jab
towz
Re: Is this place dead now?
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
monkeyman
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: Robbso on April 04, 2021, 01:58:26 PM
Thatll be me
NEVER A TRUE WORD SPOKEN IN JEST
Robbso
Re: Is this place dead now?
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these
every so often doesnt liven this place up much.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:12:47 AM
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these
every so often doesnt liven this place up much.
Another thread ruined
Red Rebel
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:12:47 AM
And what exactly do you add to this place? If you dont like it try to improve it. You embarrassed yourself enough last week with your drunken threats, looks like you reached for the bottle again last night. Posting one of these
every so often doesnt liven this place up much.
waht a fukcign bukk tooth cunt yuo ar
Me owld fruit.
Robbso
Re: Is this place dead now?
Aw thanks, it would mean so much more if you used your proper username instead of this troll one.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: towz on April 04, 2021, 02:43:36 PM
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
How did that work out?
towz
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:47:33 AM
Quote from: towz on April 04, 2021, 02:43:36 PM
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
How did that work out?
Shite by the looks of it
Tommy Cooper
Re: Is this place dead now?
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,
John Theone
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Today
at 11:16:57 AM
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,
Who knows?
Longer than you though corbykitten
El Capitan
Re: Is this place dead now?
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Today
at 11:16:57 AM
When Steve deleted the MAIN
Posters the place fell flat on its arse,
Like him or loath him Liddle
Kept this place going with the
traffic he generated,, how long will Steve
keep paying for its uptake with only eight
or nine of you left,
As Kenna would say... you little scamp
