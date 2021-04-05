Welcome,
April 05, 2021, 12:23:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this place dead now?
Author
Topic: Is this place dead now? (Read 263 times)
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 846
Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 01:54:46 PM »
If so, who killed it off?
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:59:37 PM by SmogOnTour
»
Robbso
Posts: 14 830
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 01:58:26 PM »
Thatll be me
El Capitan
Posts: 45 108
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 02:03:42 PM »
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Posts: 312
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 02:05:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
Tomorrow then?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 108
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 02:08:44 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 02:05:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news
Tomorrow then?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 830
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 02:08:49 PM »
Everyone died after getting their jab
towz
Posts: 9 276
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 02:43:36 PM »
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 581
Re: Is this place dead now?
Yesterday
at 11:42:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 01:58:26 PM
Thatll be me
NEVER A TRUE WORD SPOKEN IN JEST
