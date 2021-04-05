Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2021, 12:23:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is this place dead now?  (Read 263 times)
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 846


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:54:46 PM »
If so, who killed it off?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:59:37 PM by SmogOnTour » Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 830


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:58:26 PM »
Thatll be me
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 108


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:03:42 PM »
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 312



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:

Tomorrow then?

 :pd:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 108


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:03:42 PM
Itll pick up again when theres some wrong un Muzzies in the news  :like:

Tomorrow then?

 :pd:

 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 830


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:08:49 PM »
Everyone died after getting their jab klins
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 276


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:43:36 PM »
I think when Steve deleted some of the the Neo Nazi cunts multiple accounts the traffic died down a bit but it's quality rather than quantity that you want isn't it?
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 581


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:58:26 PM
Thatll be me
NEVER A TRUE WORD SPOKEN IN JEST  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 