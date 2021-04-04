El Capitan

Posts: 45 143 **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « on: April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM » Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

Teamboro

Posts: 1 270 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #1 on: April 04, 2021, 11:28:09 AM » loads of people but private number plate get a life Core how excitingloads of people but private number plate get a life

Tommy Cooper

Posts: 331 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #12 on: April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM »

But he still lives rent free in the heads

of some of you fuckers, He went from here a few months agoBut he still lives rent free in the headsof some of you fuckers,

Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 750Duckyfuzz Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #15 on: April 05, 2021, 07:37:44 AM » Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM

But he still lives rent free in the heads

of some of you fuckers,

He went from here a few months agoBut he still lives rent free in the headsof some of you fuckers,

Not sure thats true.

This is the first thread I have seen about him since he went.



Unlike some of the others that didnt survive the goldby/Thanos snap lids did add a bit of humour at times.

All that stuff with Bernie got out of hand though and went to far.



Not sure thats true.This is the first thread I have seen about him since he went.Unlike some of the others that didnt survive the goldby/Thanos snap lids did add a bit of humour at times.All that stuff with Bernie got out of hand though and went to far.

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 790 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #18 on: April 05, 2021, 08:59:18 AM » I didnt mind Lids I have to say. Did say some amusing things at times. Bit OTT with the gadge - his name escapes me!

Posts: 45 143 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #22 on: April 05, 2021, 07:20:21 PM »





Although he was very quick to post about this thread He doesnt read COB anymore apparentlyAlthough he was very quick to post about this thread

Archie Stevens

Posts: 293 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #24 on: April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM »



But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler



Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.

I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearlerCan't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.What an OG

Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 750Duckyfuzz Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #26 on: April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM » Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM



But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler



Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.

What an OG

I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearlerCan't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.What an OG

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.

Bloke was a fucking idiot.





I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.Bloke was a fucking idiot.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 607 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:03:41 PM I think there is a sort of Lids obsession amongst some on here. Hes gone.You will have to learn to live without him. Adios Lids.



Strange, peoples different takes. Other than the initial flood at the time, which is natural, I can barely think of many posts on here about the new place.



Smalltown and flyme still cause obsessive posts on here more than Neds kingdom. I was barely at all involved on flyme, so I dont give a bugger about the personalities. It does seem like they like to ban anyone who says their favourite colour is blue. Whatever. Each to their own



I like Steves overly light touch on here. It was dreadfully abused over the last few years and the place was spoilt



I hope each board is happier now. The thought of Lidds and Bernie returning isnt a good thought for me. Strange, peoples different takes. Other than the initial flood at the time, which is natural, I can barely think of many posts on here about the new place.Smalltown and flyme still cause obsessive posts on here more than Neds kingdom. I was barely at all involved on flyme, so I dont give a bugger about the personalities. It does seem like they like to ban anyone who says their favourite colour is blue. Whatever. Each to their ownI like Steves overly light touch on here. It was dreadfully abused over the last few years and the place was spoiltI hope each board is happier now. The thought of Lidds and Bernie returning isnt a good thought for me.

El Capitan

Posts: 45 143 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 PM »





From a RR point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on here



From a COB point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on here









Surely its a win win for all parties?From a RR point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on hereFrom a COB point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on here

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 626Pull your socks up Tel. Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #41 on: Today at 11:45:48 AM » Matty, it's bang out of order to throw the race card around like that and, for what it's worth, over the road at RR the moderating of anything which could be construed as racist is certainly tougher than it is has been here.



It's great to be able to post on both forums, I'd like to continue to do so and it would be a bloody shame if COB gradually transformed into FMTTM-lite, an echo chamber for the politically correct, left wing only and woke.



All opinions should be tolerated and encouraged and anything that steps over the mark should be dealt with.

Unfounded accusations of racism should be called out.







Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Posts: 45 143 Re: **** UPDATE ON LIDS **** « Reply #42 on: Today at 11:59:53 AM »









I merely pointed out theres a fair number of posters on there who previously posted racist comments on this board I didnt say there was any racism on Kens boardI merely pointed out theres a fair number of posters on there who previously posted racist comments on this board