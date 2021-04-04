Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 04:45:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: **** UPDATE ON LIDS ****  (Read 1962 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« on: April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM »
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 270



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2021, 11:28:09 AM »
Core how exciting  loads of people but private number plate get a life
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2021, 11:32:08 AM »
BREAKING NEWS: FANCY NUMBER PLATE SPOTTED ON DIXONS BANK
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 584


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 04, 2021, 12:00:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎
  lost
Logged
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 293


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 12:10:35 PM »
Thats fucking champo.
Has Dickie given Kendo Nagasaki a start date for the job he promised him?
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 339



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 04, 2021, 01:56:23 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:


Ive never noticed it before  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 339



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 04, 2021, 02:04:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 01:56:23 PM
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:


Ive never noticed it before  lost

Its how we knew to rib him about his brake discs needing changing etc

He posted a picture of him standing in front of his white Merc? soft top one time

 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 04, 2021, 02:10:07 PM »
Ahhh yeah... The one where he was wearing a suit made for someone a foot taller than him  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 292


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: April 04, 2021, 02:44:29 PM »
This just confirms what a stupid cunt he is
Logged
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 756


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: April 04, 2021, 04:31:13 PM »
Had that years
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: April 04, 2021, 08:38:23 PM »
Definitely had it a while matty.

There was loads of suggestions at the time for what he should of got instead......

GR4SS
DW4RF
Etc etc
Logged
Tommy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 331


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM »
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:
Logged
just like that
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 994


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: April 04, 2021, 10:52:07 PM »
Yes hes still pulling your plonkers.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 863


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: April 04, 2021, 11:00:54 PM »
Smalltown syndrome 
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: April 05, 2021, 07:37:44 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:

Not sure thats true.
This is the first thread I have seen about him since he went.

Unlike some of the others that didnt survive the goldby/Thanos snap lids did add a bit of humour at times.
All that stuff with Bernie got out of hand though and went to far.

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 790


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: April 05, 2021, 08:59:18 AM »
I didnt mind Lids I have to say. Did say some amusing things at times. Bit OTT with the gadge - his name escapes me!
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 6


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: April 05, 2021, 10:39:53 AM »
He even managed to curse astrazeneca . He'll have to sell it now their shares have tanked
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: April 05, 2021, 07:16:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey

Has nekder been up to more of his normal shithouse tricks again? The bloke turned out to be the true leader of team sneakycunt.

All the rest of posters that left here seemed like decent lads and its a shame we lost some good contributors but that rat isnt, and wont be, missed.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: April 05, 2021, 07:20:21 PM »
He doesnt read COB anymore apparently  lost


Although he was very quick to post about this thread  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: April 05, 2021, 07:22:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:20:21 PM
He doesnt read COB anymore apparently  lost


Although he was very quick to post about this thread  mcl

 :meltdown:
Logged
Archie Stevens
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 293


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM »
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 6


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: April 06, 2021, 07:05:19 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:

You live rent free in his back passage.
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: April 06, 2021, 08:59:04 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.




There is the slightest nagging feeling in my mind, just a wiff, that he fucking hated me :bc: :bc: :bc:

Hell read this and Ill boil his kettle again.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 800


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:08:15 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 07:16:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey

Has nekder been up to more of his normal shithouse tricks again? The bloke turned out to be the true leader of team sneakycunt.

All the rest of posters that left here seemed like decent lads and its a shame we lost some good contributors but that rat isnt, and wont be, missed.



Yes he was often to be seen stoking the fire. Crazy fool
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:54:17 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.







Ken has just personally extended an invitation for you to join his new board.


Youre well in there lad  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:09:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:54:17 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.







Ken has just personally extended an invitation for you to join his new board.


Youre well in there lad  :bc:

Only so he can ban you straight away. He goes bone when he does that  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:14:05 PM »
Youre just jealous / homeless 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:18:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:14:05 PM
Youre just jealous / homeless 

Ladysmith Black  BLM Monbaso sang a song called that, I think

Many dead tonight, it could be you
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 243


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM »
Is he not living on an island enjoying the currant bun with the booming share prices?
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 750


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:54:17 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 06, 2021, 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 06, 2021, 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.







Ken has just personally extended an invitation for you to join his new board.


Youre well in there lad  :bc:


Is the crusty old cunt missing everyone?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 994


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:03:41 PM »
I think there is a sort of Lids obsession amongst some on here. Hes gone.You will have to learn to live without him. Adios Lids.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 224

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh

Thats all down to me. Apologies for that Bruv.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 07:28:45 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:01:50 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh

Thats all down to me. Apologies for that Bruv.




Those fruity ones were sent in confidence 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:03:41 PM
I think there is a sort of Lids obsession amongst some on here. Hes gone.You will have to learn to live without him. Adios Lids.

Strange, peoples different takes. Other than the initial flood at the time, which is natural, I can barely think of many posts on here about the new place.

Smalltown and flyme still cause obsessive posts on here more than Neds kingdom. I was barely at all involved on flyme, so I dont give a bugger about the personalities. It does seem like they like to ban anyone who says their favourite colour is blue. Whatever. Each to their own

I like Steves overly light touch on here. It was dreadfully abused over the last few years and the place was spoilt

I hope each board is happier now. The thought of Lidds and Bernie returning isnt a good thought for me.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 PM »
Surely its a win win for all parties?


From a RR point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on here

From a COB point of view, all the racists now have their own board and no longer have to post on here




 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 626


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:20:38 AM »
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 626


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:45:48 AM »
Matty, it's bang out of order to throw the race card around like that and, for what it's worth, over the road at RR the moderating of anything which could be construed as racist is certainly tougher than it is has been here.

It's great to be able to post on both forums, I'd like to continue to do so and it would be a bloody shame if COB gradually transformed into FMTTM-lite, an echo chamber for the politically correct, left wing only and woke.
 
All opinions should be tolerated and encouraged and anything that steps over the mark should be dealt with.
Unfounded accusations of racism should be called out.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:59:53 AM »
I didnt say there was any racism on Kens board




I merely pointed out theres a fair number of posters on there who previously posted racist comments on this board  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 994


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:04:41 PM »
Here we go again, the most popular word in the woke vocabulary. Terry is spot on with his comments.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:07:35 PM »
Hes right in so much as this place is basically completely unmoderated, and some posters couldnt be trusted with that.


If the other board has stricter moderation, as Tez says, it might be better for them  :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:10 PM by El Capitan » Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:04:41 PM
Here we go again, the most popular word in the woke vocabulary. Terry is spot on with his comments.

Who was that character who used to post lists of overt, inyerfuckingface racist comments since his last visit? Some of the comments on here were jailable and I'm sure that's why Steve scorched 000s of posts
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 339



View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:20:19 PM »
Was you wasn't it?

..or Matty

..or that cunt towz

..anyway the alias was Bruce * was it not?

 :ukfist:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 143


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:21:18 PM »
Bruce* was one of my 9 accounts on here  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 607



View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:30:58 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 03:20:19 PM
Was you wasn't it?

..or Matty

..or that cunt towz

..anyway the alias was Bruce * was it not?

 :ukfist:

Thought he was a flyme poster who just liked to poke around in the pool. I don't do multi accounts. I simply can't be arsed
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 339



View Profile
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:46:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:21:18 PM
Bruce* was one of my 9 accounts on here  :bc:

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 