April 07, 2021, 01:53:10 PM
Author Topic: **** UPDATE ON LIDS ****  (Read 1436 times)
El Capitan
« on: April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM »
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2021, 11:28:09 AM »
Core how exciting  loads of people but private number plate get a life
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: April 04, 2021, 11:32:08 AM »
BREAKING NEWS: FANCY NUMBER PLATE SPOTTED ON DIXONS BANK
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: April 04, 2021, 12:00:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎
  lost
Archie Stevens
« Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 12:10:35 PM »
Thats fucking champo.
Has Dickie given Kendo Nagasaki a start date for the job he promised him?
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: April 04, 2021, 01:56:23 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:


Ive never noticed it before  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: April 04, 2021, 02:04:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 01:56:23 PM
Quote from: John Theone on April 04, 2021, 12:47:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 04, 2021, 11:20:18 AM
Got himself a personalised number plate on the Jaaaaaaag 😎😎😎😎

He always did

M***AKO or something

10 year old now that

 :alf: :alf:


Ive never noticed it before  lost

Its how we knew to rib him about his brake discs needing changing etc

He posted a picture of him standing in front of his white Merc? soft top one time

 
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: April 04, 2021, 02:10:07 PM »
Ahhh yeah... The one where he was wearing a suit made for someone a foot taller than him  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
« Reply #9 on: April 04, 2021, 02:44:29 PM »
This just confirms what a stupid cunt he is
evilghost
« Reply #10 on: April 04, 2021, 04:31:13 PM »
Had that years
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #11 on: April 04, 2021, 08:38:23 PM »
Definitely had it a while matty.

There was loads of suggestions at the time for what he should of got instead......

GR4SS
DW4RF
Etc etc
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM »
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:
just like that
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: April 04, 2021, 10:52:07 PM »
Yes hes still pulling your plonkers.
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: April 04, 2021, 11:00:54 PM »
Smalltown syndrome 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #15 on: April 05, 2021, 07:37:44 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:

Not sure thats true.
This is the first thread I have seen about him since he went.

Unlike some of the others that didnt survive the goldby/Thanos snap lids did add a bit of humour at times.
All that stuff with Bernie got out of hand though and went to far.

El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #17 on: April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #18 on: April 05, 2021, 08:59:18 AM »
I didnt mind Lids I have to say. Did say some amusing things at times. Bit OTT with the gadge - his name escapes me!
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #19 on: April 05, 2021, 10:39:53 AM »
He even managed to curse astrazeneca . He'll have to sell it now their shares have tanked
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #21 on: April 05, 2021, 07:16:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey

Has nekder been up to more of his normal shithouse tricks again? The bloke turned out to be the true leader of team sneakycunt.

All the rest of posters that left here seemed like decent lads and its a shame we lost some good contributors but that rat isnt, and wont be, missed.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: April 05, 2021, 07:20:21 PM »
He doesnt read COB anymore apparently  lost


Although he was very quick to post about this thread  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #23 on: April 05, 2021, 07:22:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:20:21 PM
He doesnt read COB anymore apparently  lost


Although he was very quick to post about this thread  mcl

 :meltdown:
Archie Stevens
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:55:21 PM »
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:05:19 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:

You live rent free in his back passage.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:52:28 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:59:04 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.




There is the slightest nagging feeling in my mind, just a wiff, that he fucking hated me :bc: :bc: :bc:

Hell read this and Ill boil his kettle again.
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:08:15 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 07:16:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 07:06:53 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 05, 2021, 08:43:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2021, 08:40:30 AM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on April 04, 2021, 10:28:57 PM
He went from here a few months ago
But he still lives rent free in the heads
of some of you fuckers, :wanker:


Theres plenty more mentions of me on tother board. Maybe even a few pictures. Just saying  sshhh


I thought revenge porn snaps are now illegal?

 

 :redcard:





Kenna can expect a knock on the door from old Bill about it  monkey

Has nekder been up to more of his normal shithouse tricks again? The bloke turned out to be the true leader of team sneakycunt.

All the rest of posters that left here seemed like decent lads and its a shame we lost some good contributors but that rat isnt, and wont be, missed.



Yes he was often to be seen stoking the fire. Crazy fool
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:54:17 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.







Ken has just personally extended an invitation for you to join his new board.


Youre well in there lad  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:09:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:54:17 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:52:28 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 05:55:21 PM
I loved Kenlad's mad as fuck post about his sexuality. What a fabulous mandrake he is.

But..Acko's story about getting the better of the Petch family is a fucking pearler :jackanory:

Can't forget Dicky having 'West Coast connections' though.
What an OG :nige:

I remember ken trying to get this board and goldby into trouble with his ridiculous accusations of homophobia.
Bloke was a fucking idiot.







Ken has just personally extended an invitation for you to join his new board.


Youre well in there lad  :bc:

Only so he can ban you straight away. He goes bone when he does that  :nige:
El Capitan
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:14:05 PM »
Youre just jealous / homeless 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:14:05 PM
Youre just jealous / homeless 

Ladysmith Black  BLM Monbaso sang a song called that, I think

Many dead tonight, it could be you
