Thats fucking champo. Has Dickie given Kendo Nagasaki a start date for the job he promised him?

He always didM***AKO or something10 year old now that

He always didM***AKO or something10 year old now that

Its how we knew to rib him about his brake discs needing changing etcHe posted a picture of him standing in front of his white Merc? soft top one time

He always didM***AKO or something10 year old now that

Ahhh yeah... The one where he was wearing a suit made for someone a foot taller than him

This just confirms what a stupid cunt he is

Definitely had it a while matty. There was loads of suggestions at the time for what he should of got instead...... GR4SS DW4RF Etc etc

He went from here a few months agoBut he still lives rent free in the headsof some of you fuckers,