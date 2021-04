El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 093





Posts: 45 093 Re: 26 arrests, 10 cops injured in London - hardly a mention on BBC « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:34:12 AM » Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 11:17:15 AM , etc etc etc etc etc etc etc £40 million a year. Instead of fighting violent crime and terrorism, police are having to deal with these lefty twats on a daily basis.



Biggest drain on police resources now, are policing these demos by eco, extinction rebellion, anarchists,, etc etc etc etc etc etc etc £40 million a year. Instead of fighting violent crime and terrorism, police are having to deal with these lefty twats on a daily basis.



I would imagine violent crime is still a bigger drain on resources I would imagine violent crime is still a bigger drain on resources Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.