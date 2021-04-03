Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy  (Read 733 times)
T_Bone
« on: April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM »
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad  :like:

For a geordie anyway 

Good interview and worth a watch,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2021, 06:34:26 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: April 03, 2021, 07:10:00 PM »
A bit cack that mate.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: April 03, 2021, 07:21:52 PM »
Two good lads  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM »
You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan  lost

Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded  :unlike:

They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts 

As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake  :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: April 04, 2021, 04:07:31 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: April 04, 2021, 04:13:21 PM »
Archie Stevens
« Reply #7 on: April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM »
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?
T_Bone
« Reply #8 on: April 04, 2021, 05:10:15 PM »
The media have try to silence him but so long as there's people like steve willing to give him a voice he can tell the truth  :ukfist:

He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts  :like:

Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space  :homer:

Tommy's back  :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: April 04, 2021, 06:09:59 PM »
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?



 


Forgot about that
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:47:01 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980

 lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:49:32 AM »
 :alf: :alf:

Dear me, he brings fun to my life.  :basil: :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:20:50 AM »
Dear me, he brings fun to my life.  :basil: :basil:


 monkey



Send him a tenner  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:35:00 AM »
Could we have a 'Tommy behind bars' emoji?
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:08:57 PM »
The bloke is a fraud. I cant believe people are stupid enough to fund this fucker.

 :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:31:36 PM »
Shit,

Do you reckon hell refund me
T_Bone
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:43:24 PM »
Don't you get it?  lost

This is just another example of them silencing him  :unlike:

He talked about grooming cases in the interview and how blm started 10 year ago and he knows whose behind it  :like:
ccole
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:26:37 PM »
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ? 




Cant be that hard, can it ? 


 
T_Bone
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:47:36 PM »
Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said  rava
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:09 PM »
He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough  to say that though.
All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.
After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.
T_Bone
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:05:11 PM »
He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough  to say that though.
All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.
After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.





His actions alone made him a target? 

Speaking out against islam, that's what he's done and look what has happened to him because of it  :unlike:
ccole
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:10:50 PM »
 I agree with what some of what he says but .......

 souey


Never said anything more racist than some Labour MPs, but they havent been banned from social media 


As he says, we have laws in the country for hate speech, never been charged.

His biggest mistake was to have more active supporters than the political partys. Didnt suit them or there backers.
