Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « on: April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM »



For a geordie anyway



Good interview and worth a watch,



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM »



Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded



They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts



You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan
Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded
They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts
As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #7 on: April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM



Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded



They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts



As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake

You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?

You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?

You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #8 on: April 04, 2021, 05:10:15 PM »



He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts



Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space



Tommy's back The media have try to silence him but so long as there's people like steve willing to give him a voice he can tell the truth
He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts
Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space
Tommy's back

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #9 on: April 04, 2021, 06:09:59 PM » Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM Quote from: T_Bone on April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM



Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded



They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts



As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake

You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fanFuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheadedThey rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cuntsAs for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake

You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?



You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?









Forgot about that

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:26:37 PM »









Cant be that hard, can it ?





Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:47:36 PM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 06:26:37 PM









Cant be that hard, can it ?







Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?Cant be that hard, can it ?

Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said



Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:09 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:47:36 PM Quote from: ccole on Today at 06:26:37 PM









Cant be that hard, can it ?







Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?Cant be that hard, can it ?

Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said





Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said



He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.

All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.

After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.





He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.
All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.
After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.

Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:05:11 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Today at 07:32:09 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:47:36 PM Quote from: ccole on Today at 06:26:37 PM









Cant be that hard, can it ?







Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?Cant be that hard, can it ?

Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said





Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said



He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.

All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.

After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.







He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.



His actions alone made him a target?



His actions alone made him a target?
Speaking out against islam, that's what he's done and look what has happened to him because of it