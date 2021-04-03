Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 09:33:30 PM
Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
Author
Topic: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy (Read 732 times)
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
on:
April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM »
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 584
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #1 on:
April 03, 2021, 06:34:26 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 718
Bugger.
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #2 on:
April 03, 2021, 07:10:00 PM »
A bit cack that mate.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 145
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #3 on:
April 03, 2021, 07:21:52 PM »
Two good lads
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #4 on:
April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM »
You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan
Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded
They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts
As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 145
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #5 on:
April 04, 2021, 04:07:31 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 718
Bugger.
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #6 on:
April 04, 2021, 04:13:21 PM »
Logged
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #7 on:
April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM
You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan
Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded
They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts
As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #8 on:
April 04, 2021, 05:10:15 PM »
The media have try to silence him but so long as there's people like steve willing to give him a voice he can tell the truth
He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts
Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space
Tommy's back
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 145
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #9 on:
April 04, 2021, 06:09:59 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM
You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan
Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded
They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts
As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?
Forgot about that
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:47:01 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 608
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:49:32 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 01:47:01 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980
Dear me, he brings fun to my life.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 145
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:20:50 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:49:32 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 01:47:01 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980
Dear me, he brings fun to my life.
Send him a tenner
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Offline
Posts: 616
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:35:00 AM »
Could we have a 'Tommy behind bars' emoji?
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 753
Duckyfuzz
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:08:57 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 01:47:01 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980
The bloke is a fraud. I cant believe people are stupid enough to fund this fucker.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 870
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:31:36 PM »
Shit,
Do you reckon hell refund me
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:43:24 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 05:08:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 01:47:01 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980
The bloke is a fraud. I cant believe people are stupid enough to fund this fucker.
Don't you get it?
This is just another example of them silencing him
He talked about grooming cases in the interview and how blm started 10 year ago and he knows whose behind it
Logged
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 261
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:26:37 PM »
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:47:36 PM »
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 06:26:37 PM
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?
Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 753
Duckyfuzz
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:32:09 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 06:47:36 PM
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 06:26:37 PM
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?
Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said
He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.
All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.
After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 166
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:05:11 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 07:32:09 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 06:47:36 PM
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 06:26:37 PM
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?
Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said
He may well be racist, I dont know him well enough to say that though.
All I can say, with confidence, is that I believe he is a fraud,a conman and a bad dad.
After watching that interview you could quite easily agree with some of what he says but the message gets lost in all the drama that follows him around. I dont think anyone could condone what has happened to his family but lets not forget that its his actions alone that has made him a target for some unhinged fuckers.
His actions alone made him a target?
Speaking out against islam, that's what he's done and look what has happened to him because of it
Logged
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 261
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:10:50 PM »
I agree with what some of what he says but .......
Never said anything more racist than some Labour MPs, but they havent been banned from social media
As he says, we have laws in the country for hate speech, never been charged.
His biggest mistake was to have more active supporters than the political partys. Didnt suit them or there backers.
Logged
Loading...