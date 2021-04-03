Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
T_Bone
April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad  :like:

For a geordie anyway 

Good interview and worth a watch,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
monkeyman
April 03, 2021, 06:34:26 PM
  :like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


April 03, 2021, 07:10:00 PM
A bit cack that mate.
El Capitan
April 03, 2021, 07:21:52 PM
Two good lads  :like:
T_Bone
April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM
You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan  lost

Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded  :unlike:

They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts 

As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake  :wanker:
El Capitan
April 04, 2021, 04:07:31 PM
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


April 04, 2021, 04:13:21 PM
Archie Stevens
April 04, 2021, 04:46:31 PM
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?
T_Bone
April 04, 2021, 05:10:15 PM
The media have try to silence him but so long as there's people like steve willing to give him a voice he can tell the truth  :ukfist:

He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts  :like:

Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space  :homer:

Tommy's back  :mido:
El Capitan
April 04, 2021, 06:09:59 PM
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?



 


Forgot about that
T_Bone
Today at 01:47:01 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmRcGSLI980

 lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 07:49:32 AM
 :alf: :alf:

Dear me, he brings fun to my life.  :basil: :basil:
El Capitan
Today at 08:20:50 AM
Dear me, he brings fun to my life.  :basil: :basil:


 monkey



Send him a tenner  :like:
38red
Today at 11:35:00 AM
Could we have a 'Tommy behind bars' emoji?
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Today at 05:08:57 PM
The bloke is a fraud. I cant believe people are stupid enough to fund this fucker.

 :meltdown:
Robbso
Today at 05:31:36 PM
Shit,

Do you reckon hell refund me
T_Bone
Today at 05:43:24 PM
Don't you get it?  lost

This is just another example of them silencing him  :unlike:

He talked about grooming cases in the interview and how blm started 10 year ago and he knows whose behind it  :like:
ccole
Today at 06:26:37 PM
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ? 




Cant be that hard, can it ? 


 
T_Bone
Today at 06:47:36 PM
Their clueless mate, just the same as those who say Tommy's racist then have a brain fart when he asks them to say one racist thing what he said  rava
