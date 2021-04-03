T_Bone

Posts: 2 165 Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « on: April 03, 2021, 06:32:31 PM »



For a geordie anyway



Good interview and worth a watch,



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,

Posts: 2 165 Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #4 on: April 04, 2021, 04:04:10 PM »



Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded



They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts



You can tell watching it Steve agrees with most of what Tommy says but he's scared of coming across as a fan
Fuck the lefties what give people grief for supporting someone who is against kids been raped and people been beheaded
They rather wave their palestine flags in the air and don't even know that palestine hates them the thick cunts
As for that weasal Kaylun Robinson he wants a good slap the little snake

Archie Stevens
You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?

You got your Turkish teeth yet or what?

Posts: 2 165 Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #8 on: April 04, 2021, 05:10:15 PM »



He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts



Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space



Tommy's back The media have try to silence him but so long as there's people like steve willing to give him a voice he can tell the truth
He's been stitched up big time by little rats who he took on and give job too but now he will know to be more careful about who he trusts
Been given a job as a journalist for some company so watch this space
Tommy's back

El Capitan
Forgot about that Forgot about that

Posts: 4 259 Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:26:37 PM »









Cant be that hard, can it ?





ccole
Perhaps the cleverer ones on here or those who dismiss his claims of the state are trying to silence him could state what exactly he said in the video which they think he should be locked up for ?
Cant be that hard, can it ?