April 03, 2021, 09:07:30 PM
Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
Author
Topic: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy (Read 96 times)
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 156
Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
on:
Today
at 06:32:31 PM
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 579
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:34:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 06:32:31 PM
I've met Steve a couple times and he's a good lad
For a geordie anyway
Good interview and worth a watch,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSHMLaseKHA
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 715
Bugger.
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:10:00 PM
A bit cack that mate.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 087
Re: Steve Wraith interviews Tommy
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:21:52 PM
Two good lads
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
