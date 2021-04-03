John Theone

Offline



Posts: 305







Posts: 305 I have an awful confession to make « on: Today at 12:28:29 PM »



Quite nice to have a 'nothing' end of season though



Just like the pre-Riverside old days



I completely forgot that we were playing yesterday and only found out when the commentator for the Barnsley game mentioned that B'Mouth had won 3-1Quite nice to have a 'nothing' end of season thoughJust like the pre-Riverside old days Logged