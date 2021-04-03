Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2021, 09:07:09 PM
Author Topic: I have an awful confession to make  (Read 223 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 12:28:29 PM »
I completely forgot that we were playing yesterday and only found out when the commentator for the Barnsley game mentioned that B'Mouth had won 3-1

Quite nice to have a 'nothing' end of season though

Just like the pre-Riverside old days

 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:48 PM »
Fucking phew!

I opened this thread with a degree of trepidation. I thought you might have been admitting to your adventures in South Yorkshire during the 1975-1980 period.

Don't beat yourself up, mate. Britt's forgotten we're playing for the last fucking year.
