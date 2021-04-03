Welcome,
April 03, 2021, 09:07:09 PM
I have an awful confession to make
Topic: I have an awful confession to make
John Theone
I have an awful confession to make
I completely forgot that we were playing yesterday and only found out when the commentator for the Barnsley game mentioned that B'Mouth had won 3-1
Quite nice to have a 'nothing' end of season though
Just like the pre-Riverside old days
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: I have an awful confession to make
Fucking phew!
I opened this thread with a degree of trepidation. I thought you might have been admitting to your adventures in South Yorkshire during the 1975-1980 period.
Don't beat yourself up, mate. Britt's forgotten we're playing for the last fucking year.
