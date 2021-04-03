Welcome,
April 03, 2021, 02:51:57 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I have an awful confession to make
Author
Topic: I have an awful confession to make (Read 95 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 305
I have an awful confession to make
«
on:
Today
at 12:28:29 PM »
I completely forgot that we were playing yesterday and only found out when the commentator for the Barnsley game mentioned that B'Mouth had won 3-1
Quite nice to have a 'nothing' end of season though
Just like the pre-Riverside old days
Logged
Loading...