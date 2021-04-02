Welcome,
April 02, 2021, 11:36:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Swansea ha ha ha
Author
Topic: Swansea ha ha ha (Read 64 times)
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 173
Swansea ha ha ha
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:20 PM »
Got done by a penna in injury time
What goes around comes around ...twats
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 578
Re: Swansea ha ha ha
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:14:19 PM »
AND THE JUKE MISSED A PENALTY FOR BRUM EARLY DOORS
I WOULD LOVE TO SEE SWANSEA BLOW IT AND WE MEET THE CUNTS AGAIN NEXT SEASON
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 976
The ace face.
Re: Swansea ha ha ha
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 09:59:20 PM
Got done by a penna in injury time
What goes around comes around ...twats
👍👍😀😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
