Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2021, 11:36:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Swansea ha ha ha  (Read 64 times)
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 173


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:20 PM »
Got done by a penna in injury time
What goes around comes around ...twats
 :mido:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 578


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:14:19 PM »
AND THE JUKE MISSED  A PENALTY FOR BRUM EARLY DOORS
I WOULD LOVE TO SEE SWANSEA BLOW IT AND WE MEET THE CUNTS AGAIN NEXT SEASON  :wanker:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 976


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:23:47 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 09:59:20 PM
Got done by a penna in injury time
What goes around comes around ...twats
 :mido:
👍👍😀😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 