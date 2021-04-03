Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2021, 02:51:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sundrrland  (Read 250 times)
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 358


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:58:54 PM »
Sounds like a bit of a ding song at the Stadium of shite
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3393718367395750/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 682


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 PM »
Where were the Oxford keepers mates, no good letting him take a slap on his own  :wanker:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 035


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:33 PM »
Excellent late goals cost the Pit Pony Botherers a top two slot.

Nice bit of controversy too, hopefully, they get found out.

Away to the Posh Monday so fingers crossed on that. Third is a fucker and Charlton and the ghost of Clive Mendonca in the play offs lurks.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 