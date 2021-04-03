Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 03, 2021, 02:51:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sundrrland
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sundrrland (Read 250 times)
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 358
Sundrrland
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:54 PM »
Sounds like a bit of a ding song at the Stadium of shite
https://www.facebook.com/221433727957579/posts/3393718367395750/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 682
Re: Sundrrland
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:43 PM »
Where were the Oxford keepers mates, no good letting him take a slap on his own
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 035
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Sundrrland
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:35:33 PM »
Excellent late goals cost the Pit Pony Botherers a top two slot.
Nice bit of controversy too, hopefully, they get found out.
Away to the Posh Monday so fingers crossed on that. Third is a fucker and Charlton and the ghost of Clive Mendonca in the play offs lurks.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...