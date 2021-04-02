Bob_Ender

Tis but a simple question



Q......Have you ever posted on here or anywhere else and then seen a day or three later what ya posted and thought.....



fucking hell,can't remember that....🤔



Q......Have you ever posted on here or anywhere else and then seen a day or three later what ya posted and thought.....

fucking hell,can't remember that....🤔

One word...YES or NO