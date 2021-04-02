Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2021, 06:57:04 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tis but a simple question
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tis but a simple question (Read 57 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 987
Tis but a simple question
«
on:
Today
at 05:33:04 PM »
One word...YES or NO
Q......Have you ever posted on here or anywhere else and then seen a day or three later what ya posted and thought.....
fucking hell,can't remember that....🤔
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 714
Bugger.
Re: Tis but a simple question
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 05:33:04 PM
One word...YES or NO
Q......Have you ever posted on here or anywhere else and then seen a day or three later what ya posted and thought.....
fucking hell,can't remember that....🤔
Are you an alcoholic?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 681
Re: Tis but a simple question
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:48:26 PM »
Yes
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...