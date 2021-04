Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Players we made a profit on? « Reply #2 on: April 02, 2021, 01:03:18 PM » Emerson, Merson and Juninho. Even allowing for us giving Juninho away to Celtic, the Madrid fee covered both the fees we paid for him. I think we made a profit on Neil Cox and Nick Barmby as well.

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Players we made a profit on? « Reply #3 on: April 02, 2021, 01:41:19 PM » Not many others spring to mind assuming we can include academy players:



Yakubu

Stewart Downing (Just)

David Wheater

Cyrus Christie

Tuncay

Joe Bennet

Gaston Ramierez

Martin De Roon (allegedly)

Adam Johnson

Ben Gibson

Adam Reach

Re: Players we made a profit on? « Reply #4 on: April 02, 2021, 02:54:54 PM » Surely we made a profit on my mate Pallister?



(he is my good mate, due to the fact that I once sat next to him in a service station Costa Coffee, and chatted to him for 10 minutes....nice fella)





Re: Players we made a profit on? « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:41:03 AM »







Made about £10m on Traore. Would have been more if it wasn't for the release clause

Re: Players we made a profit on? « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:04:09 PM » How much will we lose on Britt. At least we won't see him playing again this season. Did we pay a fee for Akpom He gives me the impression he made a big mistake and doesn't want to be here, oh and he's not very good.