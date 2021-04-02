Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Players we made a profit on?
« on: Today at 12:27:44 PM »
Luke Young. Signed £2.5m sold £6m
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:47:03 PM »
Can we include youth/academy players?

Pretty sure we made a profit on Bamford. Traore we doubled our money at least. Forshaw, de Roon, Tomlin.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:18 PM »
Emerson, Merson and Juninho. Even allowing for us giving Juninho away to Celtic, the Madrid fee covered both the fees we paid for him. I think we made a profit on Neil Cox and Nick Barmby as well.
