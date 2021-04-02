Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2021, 01:19:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Players we made a profit on?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Players we made a profit on? (Read 25 times)
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 4
Players we made a profit on?
«
on:
Today
at 12:27:44 PM »
Luke Young. Signed £2.5m sold £6m
Logged
SmogOnTour
Online
Posts: 1 845
Re: Players we made a profit on?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:47:03 PM »
Can we include youth/academy players?
Pretty sure we made a profit on Bamford. Traore we doubled our money at least. Forshaw, de Roon, Tomlin.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Online
Posts: 207
Infant Herpes
Re: Players we made a profit on?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:03:18 PM »
Emerson, Merson and Juninho. Even allowing for us giving Juninho away to Celtic, the Madrid fee covered both the fees we paid for him. I think we made a profit on Neil Cox and Nick Barmby as well.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...