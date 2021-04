I remember back in the day as a nipper, Good Friday was the deadest of dead days with fuck all open and not going onAnyway, wont be long before Easter and Christmas are binned off by the woke brigade

Don't worry if you want a dull day with nothing happening, there's alway this Sunday, always hated Easter Sunday as a kid worst day of the year, no sport, no newspapers, next to no TV back then in the 70s.