Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 682





Posts: 2 682

Re: Good friday « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:50:29 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 12:30:44 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 12:08:55 PM He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.

We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev

We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev

He cost about a fifth of the price and I'm not sure he was any worse just different bad

He cost about a fifth of the price and I'm not sure he was any worse just different bad