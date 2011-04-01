Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Good friday  (Read 351 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 AM »
It is now!!
Neil Warnock confirms Britt Assombalonga will leave Boro this summer.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:55 PM »
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 12:08:55 PM
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev :meltdown:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:50:29 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 12:30:44 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 12:08:55 PM
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev :meltdown:

He cost about a fifth of the price and I'm not sure he was any worse just different bad  rava
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:31:29 AM »
Im not convinced by any of the loan signings to be honest. I think we miss Fry and Tavernier more than we would any of the new lads if they were out.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:25:22 AM »
Alves?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:25:22 AM
Alves?

For me it's a toss up between the two for worst. I probably go Alves because his signing played a huge part in us get relegated. Southgate thought he had a 20 goal forward  rava
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:05:10 PM »
I suppose Alves had to play in the PL, a much tougher proposition for a striker. Balonga wouldnt get a look in at that level. All in all they both cost a SHED load of money, and Both in their own way utter rubbish. Tough call.
TMG501
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:05:34 PM »
The mistake we made was not buying Michael Bradley as well. He made Alves most of his goals
