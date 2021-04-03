Welcome,
April 03, 2021, 02:51:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good friday
Author
Topic: Good friday (Read 284 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 815
Good friday
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:59 AM »
It is now!!
Neil Warnock confirms Britt Assombalonga will leave Boro this summer.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 682
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:55 PM »
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 266
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 12:08:55 PM
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 682
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:50:29 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 12:30:44 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 12:08:55 PM
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev
He cost about a fifth of the price and I'm not sure he was any worse just different bad
Robbso
Posts: 14 815
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:31:29 AM »
Im not convinced by any of the loan signings to be honest. I think we miss Fry and Tavernier more than we would any of the new lads if they were out.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 963
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:25:22 AM »
Alves?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 682
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:25:22 AM
Alves?
For me it's a toss up between the two for worst. I probably go Alves because his signing played a huge part in us get relegated. Southgate thought he had a 20 goal forward
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 963
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:05:10 PM »
I suppose Alves had to play in the PL, a much tougher proposition for a striker. Balonga wouldnt get a look in at that level. All in all they both cost a SHED load of money, and Both in their own way utter rubbish. Tough call.
