April 02, 2021, 01:19:12 PM
Good friday
Author
Topic: Good friday (Read 82 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 810
Good friday
«
on:
Today
at 08:44:59 AM »
It is now!!
Neil Warnock confirms Britt Assombalonga will leave Boro this summer.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 677
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:08:55 PM »
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 265
Re: Good friday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:30:44 PM »
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev
Loading...