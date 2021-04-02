Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Good friday  (Read 82 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 08:44:59 AM »
It is now!!
Neil Warnock confirms Britt Assombalonga will leave Boro this summer.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:55 PM »
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
Teamboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:30:44 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:08:55 PM
He's up there with our biggest wastes of money, not all his fault as it was piss poor scouting in the first place.
We've had a lot worse Michael Rickets for onev :meltdown:
