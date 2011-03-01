MF(c) DOOM

Bournemouth v Boro « on: Today at 07:58:55 AM » I'm up first, I can do the match thread!



Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes. Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us!

Robbso
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:02 AM »

Id expect a reaction after the Millwall game, especially from the forwards who warnock publicly lambasted. Saying that, they are bloody rubbish so will struggle to score. For that reason Ill go nowt-6

Gingerpig
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:10 AM » 1-0 sadly

Wee_Willie
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:04 AM » 3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team)

Pull your socks up Tel.





TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:07 AM »



1-2 Boro

monkeyman
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM » BIG CHANGES IN THE TEAM TODAY

WE HAVE A FEW INJURIES

BORNMUFF 2 BORO 0

Holgateoldskool
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:19:20 PM » Might shut a few of the idiots who still believe we are in with a chance of a play off spot.

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:29:36 PM » We look like getting a stuffing here

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:29:43 PM » Fucking hell. We dominate, score then fucking fall asleep

Bill Buxton
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:07:44 PM » On Warnocks shopping list for next season.



Goalkeeper

Two full backs

Two big strong CBs

Creative MF

Two strikers ,with one a big unit who is excellent at hold up play.



To me this is Warnock's minimum requirement. They must all be a cut above the dross they will replace. He has his job cut out I'm afraid. Can't see us anywhere near the playoff places next season. The drift into mediocrity will continue under El Gibbo.







The ace face.





Jimmy Cooper
Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #20 on: Today at 05:55:44 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:07:44 PM On Warnocks shopping list for next season.



Goalkeeper

Two full backs

Two big strong CBs

Creative MF

Two strikers ,with one a big unit who is excellent at hold up play.



To me this is Warnock's minimum requirement. They must all be a cut above the dross they will replace. He has his job cut out I'm afraid. Can't see us anywhere near the playoff places next season. The drift into mediocrity will continue under El Gibbo.







Sounds like a good season for you then sheddy.😃

Who should gibbo handover to.???????

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:00:30 PM » I'm not in a position to recommend a new owner,but I wish Gibson would call it a day. He's been in charge far too long. He needs to retire gracefully. If Barnsley can find new wealthy owners so can Boro. The problem is Gibson. His ego will not let him ride into the sunset.

The ace face.





Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:53:43 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:00:30 PM I'm not in a position to recommend a new owner,but I wish Gibson would call it a day. He's been in charge far too long. He needs to retire gracefully. If Barnsley can find new wealthy owners so can Boro. The problem is Gibson. His ego will not let him ride into the sunset.

Basically just whinging as usual then.😆😆😆

Basically just whinging as usual then.😆😆😆 Basically just whinging as usual then.😆😆😆 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

The ace face.





Posts: 24 976The ace face. Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:31:13 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:05:43 PM Serious question. How long do you think Gibson should continue?

As long as he wants, you and others like you just constantly whinge and offer no other alternative than look at barnsley/ b/mouth/ Leeds/ Cardiff etc. He funds the club beyhond normal expectations of a chairman and all you can say is its because he makes bad choices. I dont know whys Im responding, people like you are on a permanent whinge. As long as he wants, you and others like you just constantly whinge and offer no other alternative than look at barnsley/ b/mouth/ Leeds/ Cardiff etc. He funds the club beyhond normal expectations of a chairman and all you can say is its because he makes bad choices. I dont know whys Im responding, people like you are on a permanent whinge. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:43:26 PM » Bad decisions is one thing but surely he does have to consider stepping down. Will he do a Murdoch and stay on until he is 90?

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #26 on: Today at 07:56:30 PM » always a

I doubt theres any Boro fan on here who cant see right through you It must have fucking killing you when we had a slim chance of making the play offs. Now thats over and done with you can revert to type. Once a

The ace face.





Posts: 24 976The ace face. Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:59:54 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:43:26 PM Bad decisions is one thing but surely he does have to consider stepping down. Will he do a Murdoch and stay on until he is 90?

If I were him Id have done it years ago because of whingers like you. Sunderland fans would carry him up the A19 and back him by attending games instead of whingeing on message boards and phone-ins, the beers to cold, we dont like the strip, we cant smoke in the ground, we need a foreign investor, wah wah fucking wah. If I were him Id have done it years ago because of whingers like you. Sunderland fans would carry him up the A19 and back him by attending games instead of whingeing on message boards and phone-ins, the beers to cold, we dont like the strip, we cant smoke in the ground, we need a foreign investor, wah wah fucking wah. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #28 on: Today at 08:08:35 PM » Hes not and never has been a Boro fan Coulby. Pathetic really. But kudos for his dedication to his cause.