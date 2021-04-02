Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2021
Bournemouth v Boro
MF(c) DOOM
Today at 07:58:55 AM
I'm up first, I can do the match thread!

Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes.  Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us!
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:02 AM
Id expect a reaction after the Millwall game, especially from the forwards who warnock publicly lambasted. Saying that, they are bloody rubbish so will struggle to score. For that reason Ill go nowt-6
 :homer:
Gingerpig
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:10 AM
1-0 sadly  lost
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Uncle Marbles
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:28 AM
2 nowt loss ...even more sadly
 lost lost
thicko
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:54:25 AM
Village Idiot 2 Soppy Old Duffer 1...

 
Tintin
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:01:50 AM
Cherries 1 v 2 Boro 
Minge
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:16:28 AM
Scrape a lucky 1-1 draw
Wee_Willie
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:04 AM
3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team)
John Theone
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:23 AM
2-2
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:07 AM
1-2 Boro

 :mido:
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM
BIG CHANGES IN THE TEAM TODAY
WE HAVE A FEW INJURIES
BORNMUFF 2 BORO 0
Itchy_ring
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:06:13 PM
Standard 2-0 defeat  :gaz:
King of the North
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:06:46 PM
1 nil defeat

 BLM
Uncle Marbles
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:16:31 PM
 lost  fuck
Holgateoldskool
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:19:20 PM
Might shut a few of the idiots who still believe we are in with a chance of a play off spot.
Gingerpig
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:29:36 PM
We look like getting a stuffing here 
Logged
Robbso
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:29:43 PM
Fucking hell. We dominate, score then fucking fall asleep
Wee_Willie
Reply #17 on: Today at 04:53:54 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:56:04 AM
3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team)

 
Bill Buxton
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:07:44 PM
On Warnocks shopping list for next season.

Goalkeeper
Two full backs
Two big strong CBs
Creative MF
Two strikers ,with one a big unit who is excellent at hold up play.

To me this is Warnock's minimum requirement. They must all be a cut above the dross they will replace. He has his job cut out I'm afraid. Can't see us anywhere near the playoff places next season. The drift into mediocrity will continue under El Gibbo.
towz
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:27:21 PM
Shite result, useless cunts
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:55:44 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:07:44 PM
On Warnocks shopping list for next season.

Goalkeeper
Two full backs
Two big strong CBs
Creative MF
Two strikers ,with one a big unit who is excellent at hold up play.

To me this is Warnock's minimum requirement. They must all be a cut above the dross they will replace. He has his job cut out I'm afraid. Can't see us anywhere near the playoff places next season. The drift into mediocrity will continue under El Gibbo.



Sounds like a good season for you then sheddy.😃
Who should gibbo handover to.???????
Bill Buxton
Reply #21 on: Today at 06:00:30 PM
I'm not in a position to recommend a new owner,but I wish Gibson would call it a day. He's been in charge far too long.  He needs to retire gracefully. If Barnsley can find new wealthy owners so can Boro. The problem is Gibson. His ego will not let him ride into the sunset.
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #22 on: Today at 06:53:43 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:00:30 PM
I'm not in a position to recommend a new owner,but I wish Gibson would call it a day. He's been in charge far too long.  He needs to retire gracefully. If Barnsley can find new wealthy owners so can Boro. The problem is Gibson. His ego will not let him ride into the sunset.
Basically just whinging as usual then.😆😆😆
Bill Buxton
Reply #23 on: Today at 07:05:43 PM
Serious question. How long do you think Gibson should continue?
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #24 on: Today at 07:31:13 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:05:43 PM
Serious question. How long do you think Gibson should continue?
As long as he wants, you and others like you just constantly whinge and offer no other alternative than look at barnsley/ b/mouth/ Leeds/ Cardiff etc. He funds the club beyhond normal expectations of a chairman and all you can say is its because he makes bad choices. I dont know whys Im responding, people like you are on a permanent whinge.
Bill Buxton
Reply #25 on: Today at 07:43:26 PM
Bad decisions is one thing but surely he does have to consider stepping down. Will he do a Murdoch and stay on until he is 90?
Robbso
Reply #26 on: Today at 07:56:30 PM
It must have fucking killing you when we had a slim chance of making the play offs. Now thats over and done with you can revert to type. Once a  :dftt: always a  :dftt:
I doubt theres any Boro fan on here who cant see right through you
I doubt theres any Boro fan on here who cant see right through you
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #27 on: Today at 07:59:54 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:43:26 PM
Bad decisions is one thing but surely he does have to consider stepping down. Will he do a Murdoch and stay on until he is 90?
If I were him Id have done it years ago because of whingers like you. Sunderland fans would carry him up the A19 and back him by attending games instead of whingeing on message boards and phone-ins, the beers to cold, we dont like the strip, we cant smoke in the ground, we need a foreign investor, wah wah fucking wah.
Robbso
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:08:35 PM
Hes not and never has been a Boro fan Coulby. Pathetic really. But kudos for his dedication to his cause.
