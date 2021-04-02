MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 394 Bournemouth v Boro « on: Today at 07:58:55 AM » I'm up first, I can do the match thread!



Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes. Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us! Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 811 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:02 AM »

Id expect a reaction after the Millwall game, especially from the forwards who warnock publicly lambasted. Saying that, they are bloody rubbish so will struggle to score. For that reason Ill go nowt-6 Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 863 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:10 AM » 1-0 sadly Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 648 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:04 AM » 3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team) Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 615Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:07 AM »



1-2 Boro Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

monkeyman

Posts: 11 577 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM » BIG CHANGES IN THE TEAM TODAY

WE HAVE A FEW INJURIES

BORNMUFF 2 BORO 0 Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 787 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:19:20 PM » Might shut a few of the idiots who still believe we are in with a chance of a play off spot. Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 863 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:29:36 PM » We look like getting a stuffing here Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Robbso

Posts: 14 811 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:29:43 PM » Fucking hell. We dominate, score then fucking fall asleep Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 957 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:07:44 PM » On Warnocks shopping list for next season.



Goalkeeper

Two full backs

Two big strong CBs

Creative MF

Two strikers ,with one a big unit who is excellent at hold up play.



To me this is Warnock's minimum requirement. They must all be a cut above the dross they will replace. He has his job cut out I'm afraid. Can't see us anywhere near the playoff places next season. The drift into mediocrity will continue under El Gibbo.





Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Sounds like a good season for you then sheddy.😃

Who should gibbo handover to.??????? Sounds like a good season for you then sheddy.😃Who should gibbo handover to.??????? Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 957 Re: Bournemouth v Boro « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:00:30 PM » I'm not in a position to recommend a new owner,but I wish Gibson would call it a day. He's been in charge far too long. He needs to retire gracefully. If Barnsley can find new wealthy owners so can Boro. The problem is Gibson. His ego will not let him ride into the sunset. Logged