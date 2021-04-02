Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2021, 04:15:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bournemouth v Boro
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bournemouth v Boro (Read 249 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 394
Bournemouth v Boro
«
on:
Today
at 07:58:55 AM »
I'm up first, I can do the match thread!
Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes. Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us!
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 810
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:09:02 AM »
Id expect a reaction after the Millwall game, especially from the forwards who warnock publicly lambasted. Saying that, they are bloody rubbish so will struggle to score. For that reason Ill go nowt-6
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 863
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:42:10 AM »
1-0 sadly
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 169
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:47:28 AM »
2 nowt loss ...even more sadly
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 160
Seriously thick...
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:54:25 AM »
Village Idiot 2 Soppy Old Duffer 1...
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 437
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:01:50 AM »
Cherries 1 v 2 Boro
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 541
Superstar
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:16:28 AM »
Scrape a lucky 1-1 draw
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 647
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:56:04 AM »
3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team)
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 302
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:08:23 AM »
2-2
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 614
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:09:07 AM »
1-2 Boro
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 577
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:34:30 AM »
BIG CHANGES IN THE TEAM TODAY
WE HAVE A FEW INJURIES
BORNMUFF 2 BORO 0
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 678
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:06:13 PM »
Standard 2-0 defeat
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 733
Duckyfuzz
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:06:46 PM »
1 nil defeat
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 169
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:16:31 PM »
fuck
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 787
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:19:20 PM »
Might shut a few of the idiots who still believe we are in with a chance of a play off spot.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 863
Re: Bournemouth v Boro
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:29:36 PM »
We look like getting a stuffing here
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...