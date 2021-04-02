MF(c) DOOM

Bournemouth v Boro « on: Today at 07:58:55 AM »



Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes. Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us!