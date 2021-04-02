Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2021, 04:15:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bournemouth v Boro  (Read 249 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 394



View Profile
« on: Today at 07:58:55 AM »
I'm up first, I can do the match thread!

Must win for Boro today, anything else will surely be the end of our faint play off hopes.  Not much between the 2 sides on paper but the Cherries superior attack should be telling. If i was puuting money on it I'd back the home team to win 2-0, since i'm not - Boro to nick it 1-0, as i can contemplate teh season finishing today for us!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 810


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:02 AM »
Id expect a reaction after the Millwall game, especially from the forwards who warnock publicly lambasted. Saying that, they are bloody rubbish so will struggle to score. For that reason Ill go nowt-6
 :homer:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 863


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:42:10 AM »
1-0 sadly  lost
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 169


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:28 AM »
2 nowt loss ...even more sadly
 lost lost
Logged
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 160

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:54:25 AM »
Village Idiot 2 Soppy Old Duffer 1...

 
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 437


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:01:50 AM »
Cherries 1 v 2 Boro 
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 541

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:16:28 AM »
Scrape a lucky 1-1 draw
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 647



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:04 AM »
3-1 loss (mid table finish which is good for the quality of the team)
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 302



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:23 AM »
2-2
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 614


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:09:07 AM »
1-2 Boro

 :mido:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 577


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:30 AM »
BIG CHANGES IN THE TEAM TODAY
WE HAVE A FEW INJURIES
BORNMUFF 2 BORO 0
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 678


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:06:13 PM »
Standard 2-0 defeat  :gaz:
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 733


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:06:46 PM »
1 nil defeat

 BLM
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 169


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:16:31 PM »
 lost  fuck
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 787


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:19:20 PM »
Might shut a few of the idiots who still believe we are in with a chance of a play off spot.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 863


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:29:36 PM »
We look like getting a stuffing here 
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 