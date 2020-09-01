Welcome,
April 02, 2021, 06:56:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pinter Home Brewing
Author
Topic: Pinter Home Brewing (Read 138 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 394
Pinter Home Brewing
Today
at 07:39:09 AM »
Anybody got one of these things that were on dragons den and seem to get really good reviews?
https://thegreatergood.co.uk/
Some fancy no mess home brewing machine. They post you a ten pint mixture, you add water and 8 days you are supposed to get a really nice fresh tasty draft beer. Volume will be a bit of a problem, might need two to rotate
Robbso
Posts: 14 811
Re: Pinter Home Brewing
Today
at 08:12:02 AM »
Never had home brew for 30 years. It was fucking horrible
sediment in the bottom of the bottle, cloudy and hit and miss whether it would be flat or not.
I expect its changed a lot now.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 223
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Pinter Home Brewing
Today
at 01:58:44 PM »
Never had home brew for 30 years. It was fucking horrible
sediment in the bottom of the bottle, cloudy and hit and miss whether it would be flat or not.
I expect its changed a lot now.
Which is exactly how it was when I used to liberate my Dad's as a kid. I'd spew my ring up even at the sight of it theses days.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 210
Infant Herpes
Re: Pinter Home Brewing
Today
at 02:14:15 PM »
I'd rather have a slurp from The River Ganges - which is full of sewage, animal shit, animal corpses, pesticides, fertilizers, industrial waste and ashes from cremated bodies - than drink home fucking brew. Guaranteed to follow through. I'd rather wring the gleet from Clare Balding's y fronts than touch some weird cunt's homemade pale ale.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 266
Re: Pinter Home Brewing
Today
at 06:01:01 PM »
Expensive for 20 pints could never get away with home brew beer or larger
