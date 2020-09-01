Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Pinter Home Brewing
MF(c) DOOM
on: Today at 07:39:09 AM
Anybody got one of these things that were on dragons den and seem to get really good reviews?

https://thegreatergood.co.uk/

Some fancy no mess home brewing machine. They post you a ten pint mixture, you add water and 8 days you are supposed to get a really nice fresh tasty draft beer. Volume will be a bit of a problem, might need two to rotate
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:02 AM
Never had home brew for 30 years. It was fucking horrible monkey sediment in the bottom of the bottle, cloudy and hit and miss whether it would be flat or not.
I expect its changed a lot now.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #2 on: Today at 01:58:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:12:02 AM
Never had home brew for 30 years. It was fucking horrible monkey sediment in the bottom of the bottle, cloudy and hit and miss whether it would be flat or not.
I expect its changed a lot now.

Which is exactly how it was when I used to liberate my Dad's as a kid. I'd spew my ring up even at the sight of it theses days.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #3 on: Today at 02:14:15 PM
I'd rather have a slurp from The River Ganges - which is full of sewage, animal shit, animal corpses, pesticides, fertilizers, industrial waste and ashes from cremated bodies - than drink home fucking brew. Guaranteed to follow through. I'd rather wring the gleet from Clare Balding's y fronts than touch some weird cunt's homemade pale ale.
 
Teamboro
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:01 PM
Expensive for 20 pints could never get away with home brew beer or larger
