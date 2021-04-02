Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2021, 09:21:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cunt For Love  (Read 344 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 210

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 PM »
Take a well known pop/rock/easy listening/gospel/country/dance/folk/disco/line dancing song and replace the word Love with the word Cunt. I'll go first:

Everlasting Cunt, by Cunt Affair.
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 233


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 PM »
Technocunt - This cunt is TechnoTronic
Logged
Tommy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 329


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:04 AM »
A very adult thread, no
wonder this place is on its
Knees,
Logged
just like that
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 355


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:45 AM »
I will do anything for cunt - meatloaf

All you need is cunt - Beatles

Have to be the best two.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:22 AM by Priv » Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 394



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:16 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 12:44:04 AM
A very adult thread, no
wonder this place is on its
Knees,

Aye, this place used to be so mature

Cunt is all around us - Wet Wet Wet
Your Cunt Keeps Lifting me Higher - Jackie Wilson
Cunt will tear us apart - Joy Division
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 171


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:57 AM »
Where is the cunt - Black Eyed Peas

Bleeding cunt....Leona Lewis

 mick
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 302



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:40:22 AM »
Reported - obscenity in the title

 :steptoe:
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 989


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:38:12 PM »
Agree with Tommy C,but Bob palmer,addicted to love........

Ya know you're ya gonna have to face it you're addicted to ****            :beer:
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 