April 02, 2021, 09:59:14 AM
Cunt For Love
Author
Topic: Cunt For Love (Read 187 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 206
Infant Herpes
Cunt For Love
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:52 PM »
Take a well known pop/rock/easy listening/gospel/country/dance/folk/disco/line dancing song and replace the word Love with the word Cunt. I'll go first:
Everlasting Cunt, by Cunt Affair.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 233
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:03 PM »
Technocunt - This cunt is TechnoTronic
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 329
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:44:04 AM »
A very adult thread, no
wonder this place is on its
Knees,
Logged
just like that
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 355
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:18:45 AM »
I will do anything for cunt - meatloaf
All you need is cunt - Beatles
Have to be the best two.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:20:22 AM by Priv
»
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 394
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:20:16 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Today
at 12:44:04 AM
A very adult thread, no
wonder this place is on its
Knees,
Aye, this place used to be so mature
Cunt is all around us - Wet Wet Wet
Your Cunt Keeps Lifting me Higher - Jackie Wilson
Cunt will tear us apart - Joy Division
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 166
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:29:57 AM »
Where is the cunt - Black Eyed Peas
Bleeding cunt....Leona Lewis
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 300
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:40:22 AM »
Reported - obscenity in the title
Logged
