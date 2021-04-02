Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2021, 12:10:14 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cunt For Love
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cunt For Love (Read 48 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 206
Infant Herpes
Cunt For Love
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:52 PM »
Take a well known pop/rock/easy listening/gospel/country/dance/folk/disco/line dancing song and replace the word Love with the word Cunt. I'll go first:
Everlasting Cunt, by Cunt Affair.
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 233
Re: Cunt For Love
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:03 PM »
Technocunt - This cunt is TechnoTronic
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...