April 01, 2021, 10:18:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
Author
Topic: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
on:
Today
at 07:35:33 PM
Hope I'm wrong but more than likely Bournemouth and Woody will knock the nails in the coffin tomorrow
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:45:28 PM
Hey you never know. Come on Boro
Robbso
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:49:53 PM
Nowt 6
Bob_Ender
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:56:19 PM
Hope ya wrong Itchy lad but...if ya right,would like to see Bournmouth go up...then the Woodmeister General can say ehhh,
Fucks that all about then...🤔or did I just dream that
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:30:34 PM
No! No! And thrice nay! I'll not have this Conchie surrender monkey talk round here. It's noses into the coke and our arses to the grindstone. We're gonna send that Captain Beaky cunt back to retirement city, with his power presentation in tatters and his tracksuit bottoms a soiled mess. 8-3 to Boro.
Bob_Ender
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:06:32 PM
WELL WELL....like the cut of yer jib young fella me lad.
Lucky for you I'm feeling rather splendiferous today....otherwise ...things could get rather...raaaather...raaaathhher.........................
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
