Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 674





Posts: 2 674 Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow « on: Today at 07:35:33 PM » Hope I'm wrong but more than likely Bournemouth and Woody will knock the nails in the coffin tomorrow Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 985





Posts: 985 Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:19 PM »



Fucks that all about then...🤔or did I just dream that Hope ya wrong Itchy lad but...if ya right,would like to see Bournmouth go up...then the Woodmeister General can say ehhh,Fucks that all about then...🤔or did I just dream that Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 205



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 205Infant Herpes Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:30:34 PM » No! No! And thrice nay! I'll not have this Conchie surrender monkey talk round here. It's noses into the coke and our arses to the grindstone. We're gonna send that Captain Beaky cunt back to retirement city, with his power presentation in tatters and his tracksuit bottoms a soiled mess. 8-3 to Boro. Logged