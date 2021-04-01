Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 01, 2021, 08:21:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow  (Read 50 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 674


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:35:33 PM »
Hope I'm wrong but more than likely Bournemouth and Woody will knock the nails in the coffin tomorrow  lost
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:45:28 PM »
Hey you never know. Come on Boro
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 807


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 PM »
Nowt 6 :homer:
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 984


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:19 PM »
Hope ya wrong Itchy lad but...if ya right,would like to see Bournmouth go up...then the Woodmeister General can say ehhh,

Fucks that all about then...🤔or did I just dream that      
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 