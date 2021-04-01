Welcome,
April 01, 2021, 08:21:22 PM
News:
Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
Author
Topic: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
on:
Today
at 07:35:33 PM »
Hope I'm wrong but more than likely Bournemouth and Woody will knock the nails in the coffin tomorrow
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:45:28 PM »
Hey you never know. Come on Boro
Robbso
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:49:53 PM »
Nowt 6
Bob_Ender
Re: Play Off Hopes Finished Tomorrow
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:56:19 PM »
Hope ya wrong Itchy lad but...if ya right,would like to see Bournmouth go up...then the Woodmeister General can say ehhh,
Fucks that all about then...🤔or did I just dream that
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Loading...