Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 01, 2021, 08:21:06 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Burnley
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Burnley (Read 106 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 807
Burnley
«
on:
Today
at 05:43:36 PM »
Looking to ruin another one of our centre backs. £10 million bid being reported. Warnock doesnt seem impressed
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 295
Re: Burnley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:53:02 PM »
New owners
£35 m not a penny less
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 674
Re: Burnley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:37:50 PM »
Not sure I'd be rushing to sign for Burnley if I was Fry but guess money talks and you have to back yourself so if there's no other Prem club in for him he'll no doubt head that way
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 807
Re: Burnley
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:49:14 PM »
Apparently Warnock said that wont pay for his left boot lace
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...