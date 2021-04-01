Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Burnley  (Read 106 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 05:43:36 PM »
Looking to ruin another one of our centre backs. £10 million bid being reported. Warnock doesnt seem impressed 
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:02 PM »
New owners

£35 m not a penny less
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:37:50 PM »
Not sure I'd be rushing to sign for Burnley if I was Fry but guess money talks and you have to back yourself so if there's no other Prem club in for him he'll no doubt head that way
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:49:14 PM »
Apparently Warnock said that wont pay for his left boot lace
