April 01, 2021, 04:11:45 PM
Author Topic: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:40:25 AM »
What we townies have always known, they're a strange lot up in Brotton!

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/partner-stabbed-ex-neighbour-love-20292857
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:50:30 AM »
Looking at the photograph of Cuthbert, I can't say I'm surprised that she's being held at a male prison. I am surprised she's not in a zoo. I hope that the Pughs, McGrew, Dibble and Grub are okay.
38red
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:25 PM »
It's quite difficult to work out who is what, with a woman being held in a men's prison. The judge could soon be in the cancel culture shite.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:24 PM »
Yeah, took me a couple of reads to start to work out that all 3 involved have been or are men, still not entirely sure now as we don't know that the bloke who is actually identifying as male was born a man!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:06:45 PM »
I'm not sure what success looks like.

But I know it is not this.

 klins
