Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 01, 2021, 04:11:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills (Read 175 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 671
Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
«
on:
Today
at 11:40:25 AM »
What we townies have always known, they're a strange lot up in Brotton!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/partner-stabbed-ex-neighbour-love-20292857
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 204
Infant Herpes
Re: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:50:30 AM »
Looking at the photograph of Cuthbert, I can't say I'm surprised that she's being held at a male prison. I am surprised she's not in a zoo. I hope that the Pughs, McGrew, Dibble and Grub are okay.
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 614
Re: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:04:25 PM »
It's quite difficult to work out who is what, with a woman being held in a men's prison. The judge could soon be in the cancel culture shite.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 671
Re: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:56:24 PM »
Yeah, took me a couple of reads to start to work out that all 3 involved have been or are men, still not entirely sure now as we don't know that the bloke who is actually identifying as male was born a man!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 872
Re: Some Oddballs Up In the Hills
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:06:45 PM »
I'm not sure what success looks like.
But I know it is not this.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...