April 01, 2021, 04:11:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I deffo would!
Author
Topic: I deffo would! (Read 236 times)
Itchy_ring
I deffo would!
«
on:
Today
at 09:00:58 AM »
Very attractive lady, in the words of the sadly departed Mrs Merton "What first attracted you to the billionaire..."
Got to say I might encourage her to spend some of her cash on a bit of cosmetic!
John Theone
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:04:13 AM »
Bet you wouldn't most days of the year
Minge
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:32:20 PM »
Put that in a basque, stockings and higher heels and wed all smash it
Itchy_ring
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 12:32:20 PM
Put that in a basque, stockings and higher heels and wed all smash it
Got a feeling it would need to be a push up, spaniels ears
Bill Buxton
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:01:52 PM »
Bag over the head comes to mind.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:49:17 PM »
Who is she.?
Itchy_ring
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:53:43 PM »
Denise Coates, boss of Bet365 £469m pay packet last year on the back of about half that year before
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:56:48 PM »
She's a fucking boot!
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: I deffo would!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:05:13 PM »
You need new eyes mate.
She looks like a dinner lady.
