April 01, 2021, 04:11:24 PM
Author Topic: I deffo would!  (Read 234 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 671


« on: Today at 09:00:58 AM »
Very attractive lady, in the words of the sadly departed Mrs Merton "What first attracted you to the billionaire..."



Got to say I might encourage her to spend some of her cash on a bit of cosmetic!
John Theone
Posts: 292



« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:13 AM »
Bet you wouldn't most days of the year

 
Minge
Posts: 10 540

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:20 PM »
Put that in a basque, stockings and higher heels and wed all smash it
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 671


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Put that in a basque, stockings and higher heels and wed all smash it

Got a feeling it would need to be a push up, spaniels ears 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 954


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:52 PM »
Bag over the head comes to mind.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 966


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:17 PM »
Who is she.?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 671


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:53:43 PM »
Denise Coates, boss of Bet365 £469m pay packet last year on the back of about half that year before 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 613


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:56:48 PM »
 :pd:

She's a fucking boot!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 872



« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:05:13 PM »
You need new eyes mate.

 rava

She looks like a dinner lady.
