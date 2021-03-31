John Theone

Posts: 300 John Stones « on: March 31, 2021, 09:06:29 PM »



Southgate keeps picking him



Has to be the most inept player Southgate keeps picking him

Robbso
Posts: 14 810 Re: John Stones « Reply #1 on: March 31, 2021, 09:12:43 PM » He has just got back in the squad after nearly 2 years hasnt he? Hes had a good season at city but fucked up badly again there..

Robbso
Posts: 14 810 Re: John Stones « Reply #3 on: March 31, 2021, 09:18:42 PM »



Thank fuck Im not disputing that, just saying he doesnt always pick him.Thank fuck

Robbso
Posts: 14 810 Re: John Stones « Reply #4 on: March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM » Great header Johnny lad

monkeyman
Posts: 11 576 Re: John Stones « Reply #5 on: March 31, 2021, 10:13:15 PM » SOUTHGATE IS A FUCKING SHITE COACH AND A BROWN NOSED CUNT

myboro
Posts: 937 Re: John Stones « Reply #6 on: March 31, 2021, 11:06:19 PM » Quote from: Robbso on March 31, 2021, 09:30:39 PM

Great header Johnny lad



Every player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out

Very pleased for the Lad - has really cut out the mistakes but if you make one then do not make another. Schwartzer Carling Cup springs to mind Every player will make a mistake sometime, Stones has matured to cut out mistakes but will (like all) make the odd one. If he also adds assists and goals would be mad to leave him out

Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 10 218Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: John Stones « Reply #7 on: March 31, 2021, 11:06:47 PM » I'm certainly no lover of Southgate but he arguably got it tactically right tonight. Especially as apart from the Stones gaff Poland never got a look in. Impressive, considering they were world ranked 19th before kick off.

Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 674 Re: John Stones « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 AM » Doesn't seem to have matured into the player he looked like he was going to be, thought he would be brilliant under the management of Pep but hasn't happened really. It's strange to see England struggling for a decent keeper and CBs used to be the only positions that we didn't have a problem with.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 647 Re: John Stones « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 AM » He made a characteristic mistake.



In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad

Pallys bar stool
Posts: 3 Re: John Stones « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 AM » Titus Bramble syndrome. He can be the best player on the pitch for 89 minutes and will make a mistake that costs a goal. Centre backs need to be reliable under pressure. He cracks.

John Theone
Posts: 300 Re: John Stones « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:33:03 AM He made a characteristic mistake.



In saying that, lots of players further up the pitch fucked up with their passing, first touch, weak shots possession etc. I don't recall one shot on target in the 2nd half apart from the goal and a weak Foden effort. The game should have been out of reach in the first half and complacency spread. Southgate should have made some subs and FFS why is Lingard in the squad



Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 034Fred West ruined my wife Re: John Stones « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:09:00 PM » He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 877 Re: John Stones « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:11:13 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 04:09:00 PM He's a decent defender with a mistake in him. Know someone who knows him - utter cunt apparently, worse than Woodgate.



I've heard he is a billy big bollocks.



Thick cunt makes some money.



I've heard he is a billy big bollocks.Thick cunt makes some money.

